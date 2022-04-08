MINNEAPOLIS — When the 2021 season came to an end, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto called J.P. Crawford to let him know that he was their shortstop of the future regardless of any rumors he might here in the upcoming offseason.

On the much-anticipated 2022 season begins, the Mariners proved it to Crawford, signing him to a 5-year, $51 million contract extension.

Per reports, Crawford will receive a $5 million signing bonus and receive a $5 million salary in 2022. He will make $10 million per season from 2023-2025 and earn $11 million in 2026.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news early Friday morning and it was officially announced by the Mariners about an hour later.

“J.P. brings excellent defense at a critical position, in addition to solid on-base skills and a penchant for delivering in the big moment.” Dipoto said in a statement. “He’s an incredibly competitive player who has become an integral part of our team, both on the field and in the clubhouse.”

After being acquired from the Phillies before the 2019 season, Crawford has blossomed into one of the defensive shortstops in baseball, winning the 2020 American League Gold Glove and being named a finalist in 2021. He also has grown into a leadership role on the field and in the clubhouse, providing the emotional heartbeat for the team.

“Seattle is a special place for me, and I can’t wait to be a part of the team that brings a championship here,” Crawford said. “This place is going to be nuts when we do it. We all saw that last year. I’ve said before that I’m here to win, and we’re going to win for a long time. Let’s ride.”

Crawford, 27, posted a .273 (169 for 619)/.338/.376 slash line with 89 runs scored, 37 doubles, nine home runs, 54 RBI, three stolen baes, 54 walk in the 2021 season. He was honored with the BBWAA Seattle Chapter Unsung Hero Award for his contributions to the team on the field and off of it.

Crawford won his first career Gold Glove Award in 2020 and ranks second among all American League shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved since the start of the 2020 season. During that span (2020-c), he has played 1,876.0 innings at shortstop for the Mariners – more innings than any other American League shortstop, ranking ahead of Carlos Correa (1779.2) and Xander Bogaerts (1607.0).