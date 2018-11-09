Moore can play six different positions, but has never appeared in the big leagues.

The Mariners have signed free-agent utility infielder Dylan Moore to the 40-man roster for additional organizational depth.

Moore, 26, has never played in the big leagues. He spent all of last season in the Brewers’ organization after being released by the Braves just days before the season. Moore started in Class AA Biloxi, playing in 24 games before heading to Class AAA Colorado Springs and playing 97 games.

He hit .299 with a .363 on-base percentage, .522 slugging percentage, 70 runs scored, 31 doubles, 9 triples, 14 home runs, 58 RBI, 7 HBP, 35 walks and 23 stolen bases in 121 combined games.

Moore was a seventh-round pick by the Rangers out of the University of Central Florida in the 2015 draft. He was traded to the Braves in November of 2015 for international slot money. He’s appeared at all four infield positions as well left field and center field.

He will compete with Kristopher Negron for the utility spot on the opening-day roster but likely provide depth at Class AAA Tacoma.