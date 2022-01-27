The Mariners continued to fill out their 2022 signing class during the 2022 international signing period. After announcing the signing of four players last week, the organization announced it had signed eight more players to non-drafted free agent contracts.

“We are excited to add this crop of young talent to our organization,” said Frankie Thon Jr., the Mariners director of international scouting, in a news release. “We are extremely proud of everyone involved in the process of evaluating and signing these young men. It’s a memorable day for these 8 players, as well as their families. We look forward to the start of their pro careers with the Mariners.”

Sebastian Barrios, RHP, Guatemala

From Thon: “He has a wiry, 6-foot-1 frame and has been a multisport athlete in his youth. He possesses a loose arm with an athletic delivery. Barrios’ velocity is currently in the high-80s with above-average control.”

William Calderon, RHP, Panama

From Thon: “He has an up-tempo delivery with plenty of deception and possesses excellent athleticism. His velocity is currently in the high-80s and he flashes a tight, above-average slider in his pitching arsenal.”

Joaan De Jesus, INF/C, Dominican Republic

From Thon: “He possesses defensive versatility and an above-average throwing arm. De Jesus has shown raw power, excellent bat speed and a plus baseball IQ.”

Carlos Gonzalez, C, Panama

From Thon: “He has shown solid tools defensively behind the plate. He is 6 feet tall and showed above-average raw power. He has been praised for his toughness. Gonzalez excelled at national tournaments in his home country of Panama.”

Federik Jimenez, RHP, Dominican Republic

From Thon: “At 6-foot-1, he sports a long and wiry-strong frame, with a high-arm slot delivery. He projects as a power reliever, pairing a fastball that currently sits in the low 90s, with a developing curveball that has already shown flashes of being a solid pitch.”

Erick Rodriguez, RHP, Venezuela

From Thon: “He has a physical 6-foot-1 frame but is surprisingly agile due to his athleticism. His fastball velocity currently sits in high 80s to low 90s, with hitters struggling to hit the pitch in the air. He has also shown potential for a solid curveball.”

Wuilliams Rodriguez, RHP, Venezuela

From Thon: “He has a long-limbed, 6-foot-3, frame with a projectable build that contributes to a smooth delivery. He already has a solid feel for his 3-pitch mix. With a fastball in the high 80s, paired with above average control, he has the makings of a potential starter.”

Dervy Ventura, UTIL, Dominican Republic

From Thon: “He is athletic and versatile in the field, with the ability to play both middle-infield positions, as well as CF. At the plate, the 5-foot-8 utility man is a switch-hitter with a contact-oriented approach that is complimented by his plus speed.”