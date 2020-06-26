The Mariners signed two more players out of their 2020 Major League Baseball amateur draft class.

The team announced that Kaden Polcovich (third round) and Tyler Keenan (fourth round) signed their professional contracts Friday afternoon.

“Kaden Polcovich has hit everywhere he has been, including his 2019 Cape Cod League season which led to a hot start at Oklahoma State to begin the 2020 season,” said Scott Hunter, the Mariners’ director of amateur scouting. “Tyler Keenan has been a productive hitter that has hit for average and power over his three-year career in the SEC. He has impressive power to all fields.”

With the signings of first-round pick Emerson Hancock, second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-round pick Taylor Dollard on Thursday, that leaves just young right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips, who was selected in the competitive balance B round as the only unsigned pick.

Polcovich, a switch-hitting infielder out of Oklahoma State, was taken with No. 78 overall pick, which has a slot value of $793,000.

Advertising

He had a breakout showing at the Cape Cod Summer League, posting a .305/.426/.473 slash line in 40 games with eight doubles, a triple, four homers, 28 RBI, six stolen bases, 27 walks and 29 strikeouts. He played second and third base for OSU and was drafted as a second baseman. He also played some outfield in the Cape. He could project as more of a hit-first utility player.

Keenan was taken with the No. 107 pick, out of Ole Miss, which has a slot value of $543,500.

A big man who hits with big power, Keenan slashed .403/.488/.791 with five doubles, seven homers with 33 RBI in just 17 games for the Rebels. A year ago, he bashed 15 homers and drove in 66 runs and also walked 48 times with just 51 strikeouts. At his size, the expectation is that he’ll move across the diamond to first base where his soft hands will play well. But the Mariners are expected to play him at both positions early on.