KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Seattle Mariners have signed ace right-hander Luis Castillo to a five-year, $108 million contract extension that will keep him in Seattle through at least the 2027 season.

Both the club and Castillo have options for 2028 that could push the value of the deal to $133 million, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

The Mariners made a massive move at the trade deadline to acquire the 29-year-old Castillo from Cincinnati, sending four of their top prospects to the Reds.

Since joining Seattle on July 28, Castillo is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA with 13 walks and 64 strikeouts in nine starts.

“Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” M’s president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal Saturday. One detail on the deal: If Castillo undergoes elbow surgery on his right arm between 2025-27 that keeps him out for 130 days or more, the Mariners will receive a $5 million option for 2028, Passan reported.

It’s a welcome bit of good news for a club that is in in the midst of its worst road trip of the season, having lost six of eight games on this 10-day swing entering Saturday’s game against the Royals in Kansas City.

This story will be updated.