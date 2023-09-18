OAKLAND, Calif. — A “get-right” series?

No, these three games played in what is an aging and essentially empty crypt against one of the worst teams in baseball is more of a “get-back” series.

It’s not about getting right. It’s about the Mariners getting back to playing a brand of baseball less like the last few weeks and more like the magical month of August so they can “get back” to one the place that has been their focus since bottoming out in mid-June — the postseason.

Seattle got back to winning with a decisive and drama-free, 5-0, victory over the A’s.

It was a necessary victory after being swept by the Dodgers over the weekend and falling out of a wild-card position.

“A great way to start the road trip,” manager Scott Servais said. “It was exactly what we needed.”

With the Astros (84-67) losing the Orioles in dramatic fashion and the Rangers (82-68) blowing yet another save in a loss to the Red Sox, the Mariners (82-68) made up a game on both teams. Houston now leads the AL West by 1.5 games over both teams. Texas and Seattle are tied for the third wild card spot.

A series sweep over the A’s should be the expectation with a series win as a begrudging consolation.

While a return to the playoffs seemed like a given when September began and the possibility of winning the American League West title felt like more than a possibility, the Mariners have managed to play their way out of certainty and into doubt.

Nobody expected them to replicate their 21-6 August record, but losing 11 of 16 games to start September was suboptimal.

The Mariners got a solid start from rookie right-hander Bryan Woo, who returned home to pitch for the first time. Born in Oakland and raised in the suburb of Alameda, Woo went to high school about four miles from the Oakland Coliseum. While he went to a handful of A’s games growing up, he was a Giants fans by choice.

Woo pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with four walks and six strikeouts. He threw 86 pitches with 53 strikes, including 14 swings and misses.

While the A’s didn’t score any runs against Woo, they had plenty of base runners. He worked only one clean, 1-2-3 inning — the second.

But he displayed the ability to execute pitches with runners on base, including a nasty two-seam fastball to strike out Nick Allen with two outs and runners on second and third in the fourth inning.

In two starts against the A’s this season, Woo has pitched 11 scoreless innings, with six hits allowed, five walks and 11 strikeouts.

After J.P. Crawford gave them a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Caballero broke a 0-for-19 slump with a massive two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning off A’s starter J.P. Sears. Getting his first start at catcher since returning to the Mariners, ripped an RBI double in the sixth inning for a 4-0 lead.