TORONTO — As if a lackluster showing at the plate, featuring non-productive at-bats and weak contact and eventually resulting in being held scoreless for the sixth time this season could get worse, the possibility of losing shortstop J.P. Crawford to an injury for any amount of time would have been catastrophic for the Mariners in a season that has yet to go as planned.

When Crawford ran gingerly to first base and then limped off the field, going directly to the clubhouse with an athletic trainer, manager Scott Servais had an ashen look on his face as if to say, “What bad thing will happen next?”

Luckily for the Mariners, Crawford had just managed to somehow hit his ankle with his bat on a swing, causing a “dead ankle” with some temporary pain and numbness.

“He’s fine,” manager Scott Servais said.

But are the Mariners “fine” after being shut out 3-0 by the Blue Jays?

Currently, Seattle is suffering from a “dead offense.”

The expected pitchers’ duel between Logan Gilbert and Jose Berrios didn’t disappoint. But the pitcher with the more dominant stuff didn’t win.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning, Gilbert watched as Steven Souza Jr. got a late read on a soft fly ball to right field off the bat of George Springer, failing to make a diving catch. The ball bounced away and turned into bases clearing triple.

It was all the runs the Blue Jays would need as three pitchers combined to shut out Seattle.

Berrios tossed seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He actually pitched into the eighth inning, walking Mike Ford and allowing a single to pinch-hitter Abraham Toro that ended his outing.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo called on veteran right-hander David Phelps to clean up the small mess. Phelps retired Cal Raleigh on a dribbler of a ground ball off the end of the bat, struck out Adam Frazier looking and got Ty France to line out to right.

With a lively fastball that touched 99 mph and full usage of his secondary pitches, Gilbert delivered another solid outing, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.