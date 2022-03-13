PEORIA, Ariz. — Emerson Hancock, the Mariners’ No. 6 prospect in the organization per Baseball America and an expected trade piece for Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, has been a notable nonparticipant in all on-field pitching activities since the Peoria complex opened to the media in late February.

Hancock has been active in the gym and an engaged observer of bullpen sessions, live batting practice and scrimmages. But he has not been in uniform at any point, instead he’s been working out in the gym and doing some non-throwing drills on the mound to maintain some feel of his mechanics.

After MLB sources said that Hancock had been shut down due to an injury, Dipoto confirmed that Hancock had suffered a minor latissimus dorsi strain about three weeks ago during the team’s minicamp.

He is currently on a strengthening program and progressing, according to Dipoto.

Hancock, a hard-throwing right-hand pitcher out of the University of Georgia, was the Mariners first-round round pick in the 2020 draft and sixth player selected overall.

After being invited to “summer camp” with the Mariners during the shortened 2020 season, Hancock dealt with some shoulder fatigue and was shut down. He made his professional debut with High-A Everett in 2021. In nine starts for the Aqua Sox, he posted a 2-0 record with a 2.32 ERA. In 31 innings pitched, he struck out 30 batters with 13 walks.

However another bout with shoulder fatigue also kept him out a month in Everett from June 25 to July 28 and didn’t allow him to pitch the Futures Game.

Hancock was promoted to Class AA Arkansas on Aug. 11 and made three starts for the Travelers, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.29 ERA. But more shoulder issues, which was revealed to be an impingement, shut him down for the season Aug. 28.

The injury and restart of his throwing progression will delay his start to the 2022 season, which will likely be starting in Arkansas.

When he’s healthy, Hancock possesses a fastball that touches 98 mph and three quality off-speed pitches. In an organization filled with strong pitching prospects, Hancock was considered to be one of the best sitting behind George Kirby in most rankings and Brandon Williamson in the Baseball America rankings.

Note

The Mariners released the start times for all their home games and multiple road games for their revised Cactus League schedule. Seattle plays its first spring training game at 1:10 p.m. March 18 vs. the Padres at Peoria Sports Stadium. Of the announced game times, the Mariners have just two night games — “home” games vs. the Guardians (Thursday, March 31) and Brewers (Saturday, April 2). Both games will start at 6:40 p.m. There are three road games with game times yet to be determined.