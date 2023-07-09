HOUSTON — A little past the halfway mark of a 162-game season, the Mariners’ starting rotation stacks up with any in Major League Baseball. The numbers back it up.

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Astros, Mariners pitchers rank first in the major leagues in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.42), first in fewest walks-per-nine innings (2.60), second in WHIP (1.18), second in FIP (3.72) and third in fWAR (12.5).

“I love our rotation,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s the reason that we are doing what we’re doing. We’re a .500 club. The struggle has been on the offensive side. Our pitching has given us a chance to win almost every night. Those guys have been great.”

Mariners starters are tied for MLB lead in quality starts (46) with Minnesota.

“The production we’ve gotten out of our young starters, I don’t think they’ve gotten enough national attention,” Servais said. “They’ve been really good. Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, you go down the list.”

All-Star Kirby leads the big leagues in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.90) and fewest walks-per-nine innings (0.8). His 14 quality starts are tied for the most in the majors.

Veteran Luis Castillo, another 2023 All-Star who has gone at least six innings in all 18 starts, is the stabilizer.

Servais feels the staff has not garnered much acclaim because of Seattle’s geographical location.

“Part of is, we’re in the Pacific Northwest which is a long way from the East Coast,” Servais said.

Sunday’s starter Gilbert is coming off a complete game at San Francisco. Gilbert, Kirby, Woo, usually take several innings to settle in because they are power pitches. Kirby and Castillo earned wins this series against the Astros.

Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list (right middle finger blister) retroactive to July 1.

Tough as nails

Jose Caballero is one tough player.

After ripping a fingernail following a successful steal of second base in the third inning Saturday, the Mariners second baseman did not seem fazed by the injury. He followed with a steal of third.

“Normally when you go out and see players like that with an injury, especially their hand. Their hands are shaking because of the adrenaline rush,” Servais said. “This guy is like, ‘what the heck.’ It’s crazy how calm he was. (Head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson) was shaking more than (Caballero) was, trying to get the band aid on him.”

Caballero injured himself while inadvertently stepping on his hand after securing the bag at second. Caballero stayed in the game and slapped a tying RBI single the next inning against the Astros. He went 2 for 4 with a run and is 15 of 17 in stole base attempts this season.

“Cabby’s done a really nice job,” Servais said. “No fear at all on the bases. It’s pretty cool how he helped produce that run (Saturday night).”

Servais said Caballero is OK, the injury was not to his glove hand. But the infielder was given a day off and not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s afternoon game.