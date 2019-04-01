Tim Beckham’s outstanding start to the 2019 season, which has helped propel the Mainers to a 5-1 start, has been rewarded by Major League Baseball.

On Monday, the league announced that Beckham was named the American League player of the week for the opening week of the 2019 season. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich earned National League honors.

After being signed as a free agent this offseason to a one-year contract, Beckham has made an immediate positive impression at the plate.

He hit .435 (10 for 23) with a .519 on-base percentage, a .913 slugging percentage, eight runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and four walks over the Mariners’ first six games, including two games in Tokyo.

Beckham has gotten a hit in all six games, including multi-hit performances in the first three. He hit a pair of homers in the Mariners’ home opener Thursday, giving him three in the first three games. Only five other players have hit three homers in their first three games of a season in team history — Gorman Thomas (1985), Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1997), David Segui (1998), Mike Morse (2013) and Robinson Canó (2016).

This is the second time Beckham has picked up this award. He also won it for the week of July 30-August 5, 2017, while with the Orioles.

Advertising

A former No. 1 overall pick of the Rays in 2008 out of Griffin, Georgia, Beckham has always had the potential to be a force on offense. The inconsistency at the plate and in the field never allowed him consistent playing time. The Rays traded him to Baltimore midway through the 2017 season and he flourished, hitting .306 with an .871 OPS, 13 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 26 RBI in 50 games. Last season with Baltimore wasn’t quite as productive. He hit .230 with a .661 OPS, 17 doubles, 12 homers and 35 RBI in 96 games.

Seattle signed him this offseason to fill the shortstop role until prospect J.P. Crawford was ready to take over the job on a full-time basis. At which point, Beckham would move into more of a utility role, having played second and third base in his career.