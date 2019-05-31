It wasn’t a tearful goodbye. After a few days together, J.P. Crawford parted ways with the walking boot that had encased his left foot and the crutches that he was instructed to use by the Mariners medical staff.

The young shortstop had progressed enough in his recovery from an ankle sprain that he no longer needed either apparatus.

“I was over them,” he said.

Crawford is walking with a little bit of a limp, but his injury is improving quickly. He had just finished doing a workout in the swimming pool.

“I don’t think it will be a long injury,” he said.

It was a scary moment for the Mariners at the end of Tuesday night’s loss to the Rangers. Crawford got caught in a rundown in between third and home because of a base-running mistake by Shed Long. As he went to avoid a tag, his left ankle rolled badly and dropped him to the ground. Every athlete has rolled their ankle while competing, but this one felt just a little worse.

“Nothing this serious,” he said. “I remember I heard a pop when it happened. But thankfully it’s just a sprain.”

Manager Scott Servais was pleased with the progress that Crawford has made in a short time.

“He’s got some discoloration,” Servais said. “He’s putting a little weight on it. He’s not jumping up and down or anything. He’s anxious and wants to get back as soon as he can. He’s pushing (rehab) as hard as he can. That’s a good sign.”

Besides all the rehab work, there is the icing to continue to get the swelling down.

“It’s like four or five times for like 30 to 45 minutes,” he said. “All this other stuff and ice, it’s my life.”

The timetable to return from the injury is still two weeks from when it occurred. He’s eligible to return from the 10-day injured list June 8.

“I’m probably the most optimistic,” Servais said “I want him back as soon as possible and he wants to be back as soon as possible. Two weeks is what we are shooting for.”

Crawford had taken over as the everyday shortstop since his call-up and was batting .279 (17 for 61) with a .343 on-base percentage, a .426 slugging percentage, six doubles, a home run, five RBI and six walks in 17 games since being recalled May 10. In those 17 games, he had hit safely in 13 and had reached base in 15. He was playing well and showing signs of being the shortstop the Mariners expected when they acquired him from the Phillies this offseason.

“It definitely sucks,” he said. “You definitely don’t want anything like that to happen to anybody. But weird stuff like that happens. I just have to be the best cheerleader I can be to my teammates and help them anyway I can on the bench. I’ll just try to get better day by day.”