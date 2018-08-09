For the first time this season, Dee Gordon won't bat in the leadoff spot in a game he's started.

HOUSTON — In an effort to generate some different results at the plate and in the final score, Mariners manager Scott Servais decided to shake up his lineup in Thursday night’s opener of a four-game series with the American League West leading Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Dee Gordon, who has been the leadoff hitter in every game he’s been available to play this season, was dropped to the No. 9 spot, while Mitch Haniger, who has been batting primarily in the No. 3 spot since Robinson Cano’s suspension on May 15, was bumped up to the leadoff spot.

“It’s just to try and mix things up a little bit more than anything,” Servais said. “We’ll slide some guys around and it gives us a little different look. Is it going to work? I don’t know. What does work mean? It just gives us a different look as much as anything. It’s about scoring runs and creating opportunities. At the end of the day, you still just have to have a good at-bat, whether you are in the two-hole, the five-hole, the seven-hole or whatever. I just decided to make a little bit of a change today.”

Gordon’s overall on-base percentage on the season of .300 isn’t optimal for a leadoff hitter. Because he rarely walks — a 1.5 percent walk rate — Gordon’s on-base percentage is basically contingent on his batting average. He’s hitting .280 on the season. Dealing with a broken toe on his front foot, Gordon struggled in June, hitting just .248 while posting .264 on-base percentage. But he’s started to pick it up of late. He’s hit .323 with a .330 on-base percentage in July, but a cold spell over his last eight games — .121 batting average and a .147 on-base percentage — forced the move.

Haniger has struggled in terms of batting average and power production since the All-Star break. He’s hitting just .226 with a .258 slugging percentage. Of his 14 hits in the last 18 games, only two have been for a extra bases — a pair of doubles. But he does have a .347 on-base percentage over that time aided by nine walks.

“Mitch has been very consistent (in his approach),” Servais said. “Even though he hasn’t been driving the ball per se or getting a ton of hits, he still figures out ways to get on base. It’s just a different look.”

Haniger has never hit leadoff in the big leagues, but he has a start at every other spot in the batting order. So he’ll have all nine after this game. No, he doesn’t win a free set of steak knives for this achievement.

Since July 1, the Mariners are averaging just 3.45 runs per game with a .240 team batting average, a .294 on-base percentage and a. 377 slugging percentage.

Servais was cautious to discuss the change much because it could change to something different on Friday or Saturday. With his team having lost 11 of 19 since July 1, he’s open to anything to change their current trajectory.

“I don’t know if this is permanent, but if we score eight runs, it may be permanent,” Servais said. “I really wouldn’t look at it that way. It’s just a chance to mix it up. We’ve all been around teams and they can go into a funk for a little while. And we’ve been in one for quite some time, so why not?”