Seattle will hire Tim Laker to serve as hitting coach and Perry Hill to serve as infield and first base coach.

The Mariners are in the process of finalizing their coaching staff for the 2019 season with an announcement on the two hirings to come as soon as Wednesday evening/Thursday morning.

Major League Baseball sources confirmed that the organization is finishing up a contract to hire Tim Laker, who worked as the Diamondbacks’ assistant hitting coach, to be the team’s new hitting coach. Laker will replace Edgar Martinez, who transitioned to the role of organizational hitting instructor.

Seattle will also hire veteran coach Perry Hill to serve as Mariners infield and first base coach. Hill has already changed his bio on his Twitter account. He will replace Scott Brosius, who opted not to return to the coaching staff despite being invited back for the 2019 season.