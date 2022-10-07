TORONTO — With their first playoff game since 2001 looming later that evening at the Rogers Centre, the Mariners set their postseason roster Friday morning with no major surprises.
The roster includes 12 pitchers — four starter and eight relievers — with 14 position players. The Mariners kept all three catchers on the roster, knowing that Cal Raleigh’s thumb is still a lingering issue and with the improved hitting of Luis Torrens. Seattle was considering the possibility of putting outfielder Cade Marlowe, who has never played above the Class AA level, on the roster as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement, and carry only 11 pitchers.
But the Mariners opted to keep their bullpen largely the same for the series.
Starting pitchers
- Luis Castillo, RHP
- Robbie Ray, LHP
- Logan Gilbert, RHP
- George Kirby, RHP
Relievers
- Paul Sewald, RHP
- Andres Munoz, RHP
- Erik Swanson, RHP
- Diego Castillo, RHP
- Matt Brash, RHP
- Penn Murfee, RHP
- Matt Festa, RHP
- Matthew Boyd, LHP
Catchers
- Cal Raleigh
- Curt Casali
- Luis Torrens
Infielders
- Ty France
- Adam Frazier
- Eugenio Suarez
- J.P. Crawford
- Carlos Santana
- Abraham Toro
- Dylan Moore
Outfielders
- Julio Rodriguez
- Mitch Haniger
- Jarred Kelenic
- Taylor Trammell
Taxi Squad
- Marco Gonzales, LHP
- Chris Flexen, RHP
- Brennan Bernardino, LHP
- Cade Marlow, OF
