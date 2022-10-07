TORONTO — With their first playoff game since 2001 looming later that evening at the Rogers Centre, the Mariners set their postseason roster Friday morning with no major surprises.

The roster includes 12 pitchers — four starter and eight relievers — with 14 position players. The Mariners kept all three catchers on the roster, knowing that Cal Raleigh’s thumb is still a lingering issue and with the improved hitting of Luis Torrens. Seattle was considering the possibility of putting outfielder Cade Marlowe, who has never played above the Class AA level, on the roster as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement, and carry only 11 pitchers.

But the Mariners opted to keep their bullpen largely the same for the series.

Starting pitchers

Luis Castillo, RHP

Robbie Ray, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP

George Kirby, RHP

Relievers

Paul Sewald, RHP

Andres Munoz, RHP

Erik Swanson, RHP

Diego Castillo, RHP

Matt Brash, RHP

Penn Murfee, RHP

Matt Festa, RHP

Matthew Boyd, LHP

Catchers

Cal Raleigh

Curt Casali

Luis Torrens

Infielders

Ty France

Adam Frazier

Eugenio Suarez

J.P. Crawford

Carlos Santana

Abraham Toro

Dylan Moore

Outfielders

Julio Rodriguez

Mitch Haniger

Jarred Kelenic

Taylor Trammell

Taxi Squad

Marco Gonzales, LHP

Chris Flexen, RHP

Brennan Bernardino, LHP

Cade Marlow, OF