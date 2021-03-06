Mariners 1, A’s 1 at the Peoria Sports Complex (7 innings)

Notable

For the fourth consecutive Cactus League game, the Mariners neither won nor lost. Instead, they settled for a tie … again. With only seven innings played, Seattle and Oakland mustered one run each.

If the Mariners settle for a tie again on Sunday, red cards will be issued to everyone involved.

The four tie ballgames this spring are a club record. Seattle settled for three ties during a Cactus League season in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. From 1977 to 2002, Seattle had a total of seven games ending in ties. Since then, Seattle now has had 38 ties in spring training games, including the four this spring.

The only run scored for Seattle in the fifth inning when Taylor Trammell doubled to right field, advanced to third on a misplay in the outfield and scored on Luis Torrens’ flyball to center.

The A’s answered with a solo homer from Tony Kemp off of Jaime Schultz.

The Mariners announced that pitching prospects Emerson Hancock and Brandon Williamson had joined Major League Camp. Teams have a limit of 75 players in camp. Seattle had five open spots and decided to use two of them on Hancock (the No. 4 prospect in the organization) and Williamson (No. 11). Both players cleared intake protocols and were in uniform for Saturday’s workout. They are not expected to pitch in Cactus League games.

Player of the game

Battling for spot in the rotation, lefty Nick Margevicius pitched two scoreless innings with a walk and a strikeout. He out-dueled Justin Dunn, who started the game and pitched two scoreless “innings,” allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. The Mariners ended Dunn’s first inning with two outs and the bases loaded due to pitch count.

Quotable

“Every game he plays in, he seems to do something.” — Manager Scott Servais on Trammell

On Tap

The Mariners will travel to Tempe on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle’s top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert will make his first start this spring. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Drew Steckenrider, Will Vest, Casey Sadler, Paul Sewald, Brady Lail and lefty Anthony Misiewicz. The Angels will start right-hander Jaime Barria. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports West and streamed on MLB.com. ESPN 710-AM and Mariners.com will carry live radio broadcasts.

Video highlights

It ain't a game until the uni gets a little dirty. @Taytram24 | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/LEY1enShT7 — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 6, 2021

Boxscore

