The Mariners on Tuesday announced they have optioned center fielder Mallex Smith to Class AAA Tacoma and recalled Braden Bishop from the Rainiers.

Smith is hitting .065 (3 for 46) in his past 15 games (11 starts) with a double, five walks and 18 strikeouts. On the season, he is hitting .165 with 5 RBI, 11 walks and 33 strikeouts in 27 games.

Smith has been struggling in the field, too, dropping routine fly balls in back-to-back games against the Rangers. He has the worst defensive runs above average, according to FanGraphs, at minus-5.2 and a minus-5.6 Ultimate Zone Rating. Bishop has been playing well for the Rainiers — hitting .267 with 13 RBI, 3 home runs and an .800 OPS and is a strong center fielder.

