Following their success in the Rule 5 draft with relievers Brandon Brennan in 2019 and Yohan Ramirez in 2020, the Mariners decided to stick with what has worked the past two years and addressed a need for the big-league roster — the bullpen.

Seattle selected right-handed reliever Will Vest from the Tigers’ organization with the No. 12 pick of the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

“To take a pitcher, as we’ve done in previous years, you know there are going to be situations where you can use that player to continue their development along with help your Major League team function,” said Mariners assistant GM Justin Hollander via video conference.”

The Mariners bullpen in 2020 was inexperienced group that by the end of the season was patched together with prospects and waiver claims. Trying to find a reliever in the Rule 5 draft, as they did with Ramirez and Brennan, was logical.

“We’re really excited because he was the first player on our board and No. 1 target in the process,” Hollander said. “There were two guys we would’ve taken but Vest was No. 1. He’s a very athletic, right-handed reliever. We think he has a chance for three plus-pitches as a reliever.”

Vest, 25, only got to pitch in the fall instructional league in 2020 because of the cancellation of the minor league season. He was not invited to be a part of the Tigers’ summer camp or player pool.

He last pitched in a busy 2019 season that saw him climb the Tigers’ organizational ladder. He opened the season with high Class A Lakeland, was promoted to Class AA Erie and finished the season with a brief stint at Class AAA Toledo. He made 37 relief appearances, posting a 3-5 record with eight saves and a 3.27 ERA in 55 innings. He struck out 58 and walked 18.

Like Brennan, who relies on superior changeup as a strikeout pitch, Vest has a changeup with similar movement and swing-and-miss ability.

While he doesn’t quite have the power stuff or triple-digit velocity of Ramirez, Vest’s fastball increased in velocity during instructional-league games, going from 94-95 mph in 2019 to 96-98 mph.

“He really took a step forward,” Hollander said. “The velocity was up, the action was up and the command was up. We think he has one of the best change-ups in the minor leagues. It’s a wicked dive bomb of a changeup. He also has an above-average slider, but probably needs more command in how he locates it, more consistency in how to locate it. … There’s strike throwing, athleticism and mound presence.”

While the Mariners didn’t get to scout him in person in the Florida instructional league, they were able to watch Vest on video from the games.

“We had interest in him prior to the (instructional league), but the step forward we saw with all his pitches and in the command was pretty significant,” Hollander said. “I wouldn’t say (drafting Vest) was solely based on the (instructional league) performance, but the step forward we saw sort of vaulted him into a new category for us.”

Vest was a position player at Stephen F. Austin early in his career. He only pitched one season there — his junior year — and posted a 3-0 record and 1.82 ERA in 31 relief appearances.

“Relievers come from all places and a lot of them were positions players, former infielders in college and they pick it up and have a natural feel,” Hollander said. “He’s unusual that he does have real secondary pitches. If anything, we’ll probably ask him to lean on his secondary pitches more, rather than rely on pure velocity of his fastball.”

Detroit selected Vest in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Stephen F. Austin. In 88 minor-league games — all relief appearances — he has posted a 10-10 record with a 3.88 ERA in 132 1/3 innings. He has struck out 142 and walked 41.

Per MLB rules, a player selected in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft must be kept on the major-league 26-man roster of the drafting team for the entirety of next season, and the selected player must remain active (not on the injured list) for a minimum of 90 days. If the player does not remain on the major-league roster, he is offered back to the team from which he was selected.

The Mariners made one selection in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 draft, selecting switch-hitting infielder Amador Arias from the Rays organization in the Class AAA phase

While playing for the Gulf Coast League Rays as an 18-year-old in 2019, Arias posted a .227/.286/.318 slash line (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) in 13 games.

Arias, who turned 20 in August, was signed by the Rays in 2016 at age 16 out of Venezuela. In three minor-league seasons (two in the Dominican Summer League, he’s posted a .197/.297/.296 slash line with 15 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 23 stolen bases and 54 RBI in 124 games.

“So this is a pure scout look, we did not see him this year,” Hollander said. “Tyler Warmoth, who works in our (front) office now, saw him in the backfields of extended spring training two years ago and has sort of earmarked him. Going back to that date, he’s followed him since. We really like the combination of tools and the upside in the body, the development of the athlete. He’s an above-average runner with above-average raw power and plays the infield. It’s a hard toolset to find in the minor-league phase of a Rule 5 draft at 20 years old.”

A player selected in the minor-league portion can be sent to any affiliate in the organization.