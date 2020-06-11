The Mariners started Day 2 of the MLB draft on Thursday by staying in the college ranks, selecting left-handed-hitting outfielder Zach DeLoach out of Texas A&M with their second-round pick — No. 43 0verall.

DeLoach’s draft stock rose from nonexistent to a top-100 ranking after winning the batting title in the prestigious Cape Cod League last summer. He hit .353 with a .428 on-base percentage, a .541 slugging percentage, eight doubles, a triple, five homers, 23 RBI and eight stolen bases in 37 games in the wood-bat league that attracts the top college players in the country.

It was a stunning performance considering his subpar sophomore season with the Aggies, in which he posted a .200/.318/.294 slash line in 56 games with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 16 RBI, 24 walks and 29 strikeouts.

This season he posted a .421/.547/.789 slash line with three doubles, six homers, 17 RBI, 14 walks and just three strikeouts in 18 games before it ended due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What spurred the breakout in the Cape Cod League and the subsequent success this season?

“I calmed everything down and was able to simplify what I was doing at the plate,” DeLoach told TexasAgs.com. “Being able to pick out the right pitches to hit. I’ve always had good plate discipline, but I haven’t always been there mechanically. In the Cape, I found the consistency within my swing to where if I mishit a ball, I was still able to have a chance to get a hit. There were plenty of times this summer where I would either get jammed or hit it off the end, but I was still able to stay through the ball and get a hit.”

The Mariners have five picks on Day 2 of the draft, a day after selecting Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock with the sixth overall pick.

