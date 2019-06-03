The Mariners selected Elon University pitcher George Kirby with the 20th pick in Monday’s MLB draft, the second year in a row Seattle has used its first-round pick on a right-handed power arm from a small college.

And Scott Hunter, the Mariners scouting director, says Kirby has comparable qualities to Logan Gilbert, the Mariners’ 2018 first-round pick out of Stetson University whose promising start to his pro career has him on a fast track through the minor leagues.

“Obviously very excited to add a college pitcher we felt was one of the top four or five arms in the country. He fits everything we value here,” Hunter said.

“I don’t want to say George Kirby was the same as Logan Gilbert,” Hunter added, “but some of our information, our data, and some of the different things we’re doing from not only a scouting look but all the different technology — there was a lot of comparisons to Logan. This was a huge team effort.”

Kirby, 21, was 8-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 14 starts during his junior season for Elon this year.

In three seasons at Elon, he went 19-8 with a 3.34 in 45 games (34 starts).