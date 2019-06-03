The Mariners, it appears, have found a pitcher-perfect fit for their “Control the Zone” ethos.

With the 20th pick in Monday’s MLB draft, Seattle selected Elon University pitcher George Kirby, who led all NCAA Division I pitchers with a dazzling 17.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio this year — 107 strikeouts to six walks in 88.1 innings pitched.

“It kind of punches you in the face when you look at it,” Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter said. “You actually have to ask if it’s real. And with all of our different technology and our analysts and all the different video stuff — it is (real).”

It’s the second year in a row Seattle has used its first-round pick on a right-handed power arm from a small college. And Hunter said Kirby has comparable qualities to Logan Gilbert, the Mariners’ 2018 first-round pick out of Stetson University whose promising start to his pro career has him on a fast track through the minor leagues.

“Obviously very excited to add a college pitcher we felt was one of the top four or five arms in the country. He fits everything we value here,” Hunter said.

“I don’t want to say George Kirby was the same as Logan Gilbert,” Hunter added, “but some of our information, our data, and some of the different things we’re doing from not only a scouting look but all the different technology — there was a lot of comparisons to Logan. This was a huge team effort.”

Kirby, 21, from Rye, N.Y., was 8-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 14 starts as a junior for Elon this year, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year award.

Kirby, 6-feet-4 and 210 pounds, features a four-pitch repertoire: a fastball that sits 92-94 mph (and up to 98, Hunter said), a slider, a curveball and a changeup.

He initially attracted attention from Devitt Moore, the Mariners’ Northeast scouting supervisor, while pitching in the prestigious Cape Cod Summer League last year. Moore called Hunter to tell him about a big right-hander from Elon, and Hunter’s first question was: “All right, where’s Elon?”

Hunter caught up quickly.

“He had his coming-out party in Cape Cod, just like Logan Gilbert did,” Hunter said. “He proved he not only had the ability to compete against better competition, he went up and was pretty dynamic.”

In three seasons at Elon, Kirby went 19-8 with a 3.34 in 45 games (34 starts).

He is expected to report to Everett to begin his career later this month.

“I’m super excited,” Kirby said in a conference call. “I think my pitch mix works well. I’m ready to compete against the best guys. This is something I’ve been working for for awhile, and I’m just really excited to get the opportunity.”

With their final two picks Monday, the Mariners selected two more college pitchers: TCU left-hander Brandon Williamson (second round, 59th overall) and Arkansas right-hander Isaiah Campbell (second-round compensation, 76th overall).

Williamson, listed at 6-6 and 210 pounds, started 16 games as a junior at TCU this year, posting a 4.19 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 36 walks in 77.1 innings. He pitched for North Iowa Area Community College the past two years. He was selected by Milwaukee in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB draft but did not sign.

“Brandon has more of a power arm — he’s been up to 95-96, and I do believe he’s got a little left in the tank,” Hunter said.

Campbell, 6-4 and 225 pounds, pitched eight strong innings in a postseason start against TCU on Saturday. He allowed only one run on four hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk to earn the victory and help Arkansas advance to the super regionals.

Overall this season, Campbell is 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA, with 108 strikeouts and 19 walks in 103 innings.

“Another big, physical right-hand pitcher who we really see could be an inning’s-eater here at the next level,” Hunter said.

The Mariners, Hunter said, did target some young hitters early in the draft Monday, but because this draft is seen as relatively thin those hitters — Lakeside High’s Corbin Carroll, selected 16th overall by Arizona, being one example — were gone by the time the Mariners picked at No. 20.

So Seattle turned to pitching to try to “jump that market,” Hunter said, “and we did.”

