The Mariners were already without Robinson Cano because of a fracture in his right hand. They will be without him even longer because of a failed drug test for a performing enhancing substance.

Baseball sources confirmed an early tweet from veteran reporter Hector Gomez that Cano had violated the Major League Baseball drug policy and will be suspended 80 games and be ineligible to participate in the postseason.

MLB later announced that the suspension is effective immediately while Cano is on the disabled list. There had been an appeal of the positive test, but Cano dropped his appeal and agreed to the suspension.

Cano released a statement Tuesday saying that he took a medication — Furosemide — which is a diuretic from a licensed doctor that led to the positive test.

The statement:

Recently I learned that I tested positive for a substance called Furosemide, which is not a Performance Enhancing Substance. Furosemide is used to treat various medical conditions in the United States and the Dominican Republic. This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment. While I did not realize at the time that I was given a medication that was banned, I obviously now wish that I had been more careful.

For more than fifteen years, playing professional baseball has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life. I would never do anything to cheat the rules of the game that I love, and after undergoing dozens of drug tests over more than a decade, I have never tested positive for a Performance Enhancing Substance for the simple reason that I have never taken one.

Today I decided to accept MLB’s suspension. This was the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life, but ultimately the right decision given that I do not dispute that I was given this substance. I apologize to my family, friends, fans, teammates and the Mariners organization. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during this process, and I look forward to rejoining my teammates later this season.

The Mariners also released a statement.

“We were disappointed to learn today that Robinson had violated the terms Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Our organization fully supports the Program.

“Robinson made a mistake. He has explained to us what happened, accepted the punishment and has apologized to the fans, the organization and his teammates. We will support Robinson as he works through this challenge.”

Based on the updated policy, Cano would be ineligible to play in the postseason

MLB’s joint drug testing policy:

