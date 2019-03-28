Dee Gordon thought his words would be enough for everyone to understand the situation. They’d come from his heart. They were honest and emotional. They said everything that he wanted to his hero, his friend and his teammate — Ichiro.

So when the media surrounded his locker on Thursday afternoon, hours before the Mariners’ home opener at T-Mobile Park, he was a little taken aback.

“Uh, I did not expect all of this,” he said with wide eyes.

But his decision to take out a full-page ad in Thursday’s Seattle Times sports section to personally thank Ichiro was such an unexpected gesture that people had to ask about it. His words weren’t going to be enough.

The decision process came during a sleepless night after the team returned from Tokyo.

“One night I was kind of jet lagged and still up and I texted my agent in the middle of night, telling him I want to do this,” Gordon said.

Advertising

Gordon’s agent, Nate Heisler, emailed the Times about the possibility on Saturday, March 23, inquiring about taking out an ad on behalf of his client.

The next task was deciding on what Gordon wanted to say in the ad. He wanted to thank Ichiro for everything that he’d meant to him, which wasn’t easy to put into words. So he sat down and began to write out what he wanted to say via text message.

“It came from the heart, but my agent definitely edited it,” he said. “I text like I talk sometimes. It ain’t perfect English every time.”

That’s a long text, but jet lag helps. But it was more than a time zone change that caused Gordon to take out the ad.

“It was just something that came to me,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t think that writing up an instagram post or something would be meaningful enough and he probably wouldn’t be able to see it.”

Gordon feared that the ultra-private Ichiro might not like it and become upset.

Advertising

“I kind of thought this was over the top too,” Gordon said. “So I texted him and was like ‘Hey, I did something. I apologize if you don’t like it. But I did it.’ He liked it, surprisingly.”

Ichiro’s retirement in Japan was a momentous occasion. Few players get honored in that way.

“Pretty cool way,” Gordon said. “I’m going to be honest with you. The way it was going I didn’t think he was ever going to walk away.”