Dee Gordon’s body, specifically his aching right wrist, told him not to come back so soon. It didn’t feel right and only felt worse after each game he played.

But his mind told him he needed to be out on the field for a Mariners team that was in the midst of an awful run of baseball. Everything he’d learned about the game growing up, particularly the idea of playing hurt and through pain when needed, pushed him toward the field when he should have been resting and rehabbing.

Now six days into his stint on the 10-day injured list, Gordon admitted he made the wrong decision. After visiting a specialist in Orlando, Fla., last week, another MRI revealed a deep bone bruise in his right wrist. The good news is that there were no fractures, but he’s yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities.

“Honestly, man, it’s my fault,” he said. “I should’ve not come back so fast. But I just wanted to help the guys. That’s the biggest thing.”

Gordon suffered the injury May 9 in New York when he was hit by a fastball from J.A. Happ. Instead of going on the injured list, Gordon sat out three games and then came back as a pinch runner and defensive replacement for two games. He returned to the starting lineup May 16. He played five games, going 3 for 22 (.136) with three strikeouts.

“I’m real handsy,” he said of his swing. “I don’t have a lot of torque or body in my swing and I wasn’t able to use my bottom hand. It wasn’t very comfortable.”

Each game made the injury a little worse.

“The inflammation was going up into my wrist area and just getting worse and worse each day that I played,” he said. “Like I said, it’s no one’s fault but my own, especially knowing what happened last year. I just wanted to play ball. But I’ve got to learn.”

Gordon dealt with foot issues all last season, including a fractured toe, and played through them to his detriment. He never allowed himself to get to 100% or even 80%. The injuries affected him at the plate, in the field and on the bases. It made for a miserable season. But with the Mariners fighting for a postseason spot, Gordon felt he needed to be out there every day. With the current injury, he didn’t want to leave the team when it was in the midst of a massive free fall. And that mindset might have forced him to miss even more time.

“That was half the reason I was trying to come back so fast,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t enjoyable watching your brothers out there struggling and not being able to help them.”

Admittedly stubborn to a fault, Gordon is trying to learn from the two injury situations. He promises to make sure he’s 100% when he returns from the injured list.

“I thought I was invincible,” he said. “I have to just listen, listen and listen — listen to my body for once.”

Mariners claim another reliever

The Mariners made a small roster move Monday, claiming right-handed relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero off waivers from the Blue Jays and assigning him to Class AAA Tacoma. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Gerson Bautista, who is rehabbing a pectoral strain, was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Cordero, 27, was designated for assignment by Toronto on May 23. He appeared in one game with the Blue Jays, taking the loss May 22 after allowing a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief against Boston. He was in the Blue Jays organization for only one Class AAA appearance and that one big-league appearance. Toronto claimed him off waivers from Washington on May 15 after he was designated for assignment by the Nationals on May 9.

More injury updates

Sam Tuivailala (ruptured Achilles) has been dealing with some “dead arm” during his rehab stint. He was scheduled to pitch Monday night for Class AAA Tacoma. There is no official diagnosis or exact symptoms for dead arm. But the velocity and life on his pitches has been a little down and Tuivailala has felt arm fatigue.

“That happens to guys when they are coming back in a rehab,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “With Tui, that’s a major injury he had. He’s nine months out now. It’s usually 10 to 12 months till you come back to full strength. The Achilles, there’s no issue there. It’s arm strength. He’s still building it.”

Tuivailala’s 30-day rehab stint ends May 30. If he’s still not feeling ready to pitch, the Mariners could opt for a second rehab stint, which would require an agreement from Tuivailala.

Ryon Healy (lower back inflammation) has yet to be cleared for baseball activity. He was scheduled to meet with team doctors before the game Monday to have his back looked at again. His return from the IL has been delayed.

Hunter Strickland (lat strain) is scheduled to throw off the mound for the first time in his recovery. The short bullpen session will come later this week.

Felix Hernandez (lat strain) played catch out to 105 feet before the game Monday. He’s slightly behind Strickland’s timetable and could throw off the mound early next week.