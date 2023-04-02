The dramatic victory on opening night seemed like a perfect beginning considering the excitement, anticipation and expectations surrounding the Mariners as they open the 2023 season.

But the past success of 2022, which included ending a 21-year postseason drought and winning a wild card series, doesn’t ensure future success, particularly without execution.

The Mariners were handed an early reminder of their vulnerability in a four-game series that went awry.

With Sunday’s 6-5 loss in 10 innings at a frigid and blustery T-Mobile Park, the Mariners dropped three consecutive games to the Cleveland Guardians following that first win. Their methodology for success, which includes limited mistakes on the mound and in the field, wasn’t consistently evident in those losses.

“Not the way we hoping to the start the season in the opening series,” manager Scott Servais said. “We play in a lot of close games and the reason we’ve been on the successful side and winning a lot of those is because we play clean.”

Cal Raleigh’s throw to first base to complete what should’ve been an inning-ending double play in the top of the 10th bounced just in front of Ty France, who failed to make a short-hop grab. The ball rolled into foul territory, allowing Jose Ramirez to score the go-ahead run from second base.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got make a better throw,” Raleigh said. “The game just kind of sped up and I’ve got to know whether to eat the ball or if he’s running on the line like that, then I’ve got to make a better throw.”

Of course, Servais was less than pleased that the bases were loaded in that situation. With Steven Kwan starting on second base as the automatic runner, right-hander Penn Murfee struck out Amed Rosario for the first out. The Mariners intentionally walked Jose Ramirez set up a potential double play. Facing Josh Bell, who hit into 22 double plays each of the last two seasons, Murfee walked him on four pitches to load the bases.

Servais called on lefty Gabe Speier with the left-handed hitting Josh Naylor coming to the plate. Speier got a groundball back to the mound and fired home to Raleigh, who went to throw it to first. It would require maneuvering a throw around Naylor, who was running right on the chalk foul line. After the inning, Servais questioned home plate umpire, Brennan Miller, whose is in first year as a full-time MLB ump, about Naylor running in the field of play.

“It was very close and it’s a judgment call,” Servais said. “You cannot review that play. It was very close. I looked at the replay and he’s right on the edge, which is kind of where he should be. It forces the catcher to get inside and make a good throw. Cal just didn’t execute and make a great throw.”

The Mariners failed to answer in the bottom of the 10th. With one out and Sam Haggerty at third base, Eugenio Suarez struck out swinging and Raleigh lined out to end. thegame.

“What happens in these late-inning game or extra-inning games, it’s oftentimes not one team that wins it, but maybe the other team loses it,” Servais said. “That’s how I felt we did today, we gave them the ball game. But they put themselves in position to capitalize and they were able to do it.”

It’s was a similar feeling for Servais following losses on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s baseball and things happen throughout the course of the game,” he said. “But you do have to make plays. You’ve got to execute, come up with big hits or big pitches. They did more of it in this series and we did.”

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.

His outing might have been a little longer and more productive if not for his former catcher Mike Zunino, who played a part in four of the runs scored off Gonzales and five runs in the game.

Given a 1-0 lead after Julio Rodriguez smashed Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill’s first pitch of the game into the right-field seats for his seventh career leadoff homer, Gonzales gave the run and two more right back in the top of the second.

A leadoff walk to Bell and a two-out single from Andres Gimenez brought Zunino to the plate.

The Mariners former first-round pick — third overall in 2012 — now playing for his third team, displayed some of the brute strength fans saw on occasions during his time in Seattle. Zunino turned a 1-0 cutter left in the middle of the plate into a towering fly ball that carried just over the wall in left field for a three-run homer.

“The pitches to Zunino is one I’d like to have back, just overthinking things,” Gonzales said. “It was actually backdoor cutter that was probably the best cutter of the day, but it just came all the way back over the plate. Unfortunately, Z knows me really well and I just couldn’t get him out today.”

Gonzales’ current catcher, Raleigh, picked up his pitcher in the third inning. After Eugenio Suarez sneaked an RBI single up the middle past Andres Gimenez, Raleigh smoked a line drive to center that Myles Straw couldn’t quite catch for a two-run double and a 4-3 lead.

Cleveland tied the score in the top of the fifth when Zunino led off with a double to left field off a Gonzales changeup and later scored when Steven Kwan hit into a double play.

The Mariners retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning after Suarez doubled and scored on Josh Bell’s fielding error on a ground ball to first base off the bat of Raleigh.

Servais went to the bullpen to protect the one-run lead. Trevor Gott worked a scoreless sixth inning, but Matt Brash got a bad break when Zunino lofted a flyball into shallow center than neither J.P. Crawford nor Rodriguez felt confident enough in their chances of catching it to call it immediately. They avoided a collision when Rodriguez slid at the last minute clipping Crawford’s knee with his spike.

“It was in the middle of no man’s land,” Crawford said. “No one called it because it’s no one’s ball. Everyone keeps going until someone catches it.”

Zunino turned the blooper into the double. Later with one out and a pinch-runner on third, Kwan singled past the drawn-in infield and into right field to tie the game at 5.

