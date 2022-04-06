The Mariners and their fans will have to wait another day to start the 2022 season.

Due to a weather forecast that called for temperatures in the mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s along with a mixture of snow and rain, the Minnesota Twins announced early Wednesday morning that the opening day game at Target Field scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT had been postponed unitl Friday at the same time.

The team made the announcement on Twitter and its website.

Our #OpeningDay game has been postponed to Friday. The game and festivities timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6 to 9am, gates open at 1pm, and first pitch at 3:10pm.



Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday’s rescheduled game. More info: https://t.co/WsP1VwQVVm pic.twitter.com/XFIohxLOjQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 6, 2022

The Mariners were planning to arrive in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, eschewing a workout. They may try to do some workouts at Target Field on Thursday, using the indoor batting cages at the stadium.