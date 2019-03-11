Royals 5, Mariners 1 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

With heavier rain in the forecast on Monday evening — and a drizzle just before first pitch — the Mariners decided not to start lefty Wade LeBlanc. They started reliever Shawn Armstrong and used all of their scheduled relievers to get their work in instead. They didn’t want a situation where neither LeBlanc or the relievers got the scheduled amount of pitches in as part of their progression. LeBlanc will pitch in a B game on Tuesday afternoon instead.

Armstrong gave up two runs in the first inning, allowing two runs on four hits.

Dan Altavilla gave up back-to-back homers to Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler in the third inning.

The Mariners loan run came in the second inning on Jose Lobaton’s RBI single.

Player of the game

Lefty Matt Tenuta was called back over from minor league camp to help in the bullpen and he gave Seattle two scoreless innings of relief work, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He showed a fastball that touched 95 mph. Tenuta was one of four pitchers acquired from the Royals last season for the cost of $1 each in a minor league trade.

Quotable

“With the weather report, I thought we might get three innings in and I was going off that information. We’ll put a game together on the back field and make sure Wade gets his innings in. I didn’t want to run him out there tonight with the rain.” — Servais on not starting LeBlanc

On tap

The Mariners travel to Camelback Ranch on Tuesday afternoon to face the Chicago White Sox. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will start for Seattle, while left-hander Carlos Rodon will start for the Sox. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are lefty Zac Rosscup and right-handers Brandon Brennan and Nick Rumbelow. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on MLB.TV and a live radio broadcast on mariners.com. ESPN 710 will carry the game on a delay at 7 p.m.

