The Mariners selected the minor league contract of veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler and added him as a long reliever

A few hours before he was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday night, Mike Leake arrived in the Mariners clubhouse looking a little worn and peaked. But then again, he always sort of looks that way. Still when Leake walked directly into the training room without stopping at his locker it actually proved to be a sign of things to come.

About an hour later, the Mariners announced that Leake had bee scratched from his start due to an illness. Reliever Nick Vincent was penciled into yet another bullpen outing. The Astros were also doing the same.

But the Mariners had to make another roster move to give them a long reliever to the bullpen. They selected the contract of veteran lefty Ross Detwiler from Class AAA Tacoma. He was also scheduled to start on Tuesday at Cheney Stadium, but instead headed north to Safeco, navigating the soul-crushing I-5 traffic to be available for the game. To make room on the active roster, right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, infielder Zach Vincej was designated for assignment.

Detwiler, 32, was signed by Seattle to a minor league contract on June 2 after starting the season in the independent Atlantic League and going 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA for the York Revolution. Detwiler made 11 starts and three relief appearance for the Rainiers, posting a 2-5 record with a 5.15 ERA (41 earned runs, 71 2/3 innings pitched).

He has pitched in parts of nine seasons at the big league level, with stops in Washington (2007, 2009-2014), Texas (2015), Atlanta (2015), Cleveland (2016) and Oakland (2016). He has career record of 23-41 with a 4.36 ERA in 189 games, 83 starts in MLB. He was a first-round pick (sixth overall) pick by the Nationals in the 2007 Draft.

Paxton plays more catch

James Paxton continued his throwing progression as he recovers from a contusion on his left forearm. Paxton played catch out to 160-170 feet before Tuesday’s game.

The plan is for him to play catch again on Wednesday — pushing the distance out farther — and then possibly throw a bullpen session on Thursday morning before team flies to Arizona on an offday.

“I don’t know the exact plan,” Paxton said before throwing.

How is the forearm?

“It’s been good,” he said. “I haven’t had any issues with the forearm at all. It’s been pretty good. I think it’s really close. There’s still a little bit of soreness to the touch like when I press on it. But I think the inflammation is just about all the way out there. I’m going to ramp it up and see how it responds.”