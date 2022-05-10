In the current era of “elevate then celebrate,” where the ability to hit the ball as hard as possible in the air is measured, evaluated and desired to the point where terms like “launch angle” and “exit velocity” are now vocabulary, the Mariners proved for one night that not all runs are scored or all wins are achieved through long balls.

Desperate for offense and any sort of tangible results, they happily took anything — infield singles, broken-bat bloopers, opponent errors and one controversial play — to scratch across just enough runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory Tuesday night over the Phillies.

“We had one of those games where the ball did bounce our way tonight,” manager Scott Servais. “We had to didn’t hit a ton of balls hard, but we were fortunate we hit them in the right spots. We haven’t had that game in quite some time. You always say, ‘Oh, it’s going to even out.’ I don’t know if it ever evens out, but we’ll take it.”

Of their 11 hits on the night, six never left the infield, two came on broken-bat flares to the outfield. Philadelphia also gifted Seattle four errors and even a bases-loaded hit by pitch. It was enough for Robbie Ray, who is slowly starting to find his Cy Young form, and three relievers to hold out for a much-needed win.

“I felt like we were due for some of those after the past few weeks,” said Adam Frazier, who had three hits. “It’s been tough. We’ve had some guys hitting the ball hard at guys and nothing to show for it.”

The Mariners can now end what has been an otherwise atrocious homestand with a series victory over Philly in the Wednesday afternoon finale. Right-hander Logan Gilbert, who has been Seattle’s best starting pitcher this season, will get the start.

So about that offense, the Mariners picked up two runs in the first inning. Facing Phillies starter Aaron Nola, their best remaining healthy starter, Adam Frazier looped a broken-bat single into left field. Ty France followed with a double down the third-base line. With runners on second and third and one out, Eugenio Suarez splintered his bat on a little shift-beating ground ball through the right side to score Frazier. France would later score on Julio Rodriguez’s swinging bunt to third base that he beat out for his seventh infield hit of the season.

Seattle made it 3-0 in the second inning when Luis Torrens reached on an infield single and advanced to second when Nola’s throw on the play was nowhere near first base. Torrens scored moments later in some controversy. Frazier collided with the glove of first baseman Rhys Hoskins as he caught the ball at first base, knocking it loose. Torrens scored on the play.

Replays showed that Hoskins had cleanly caught the ball with his foot on the base. But first-base umpire Brian Knight ruled Frazier safe. The Phillies couldn’t ask for a replay review and manager Joe Girardi was ejected.

Ray pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts.

He was perfect through the first four innings, striking out six of the 12 batters he faced.

But Nick Castellanos, the first batter of the fifth inning, pulled a low slider over the wall in left field for his fifth homer of the season to cut the lead to 3-1. It would get a little more bizarre in the inning. Ray seemingly lost his command for a brief period. After walking Jean Segura with one out and seeing him advance to second on a fly out to left field, Ray then uncorked back-to-back wild pitches that got past Torrens for a run. The last wild pitch was an awkward spike of a throw that Ray bounced well in front of the plate that made it 3-2.

A two-out walk of Johan Camargo earned a visit from pitching coach Pete Woodworth. Ray reeled the outing back in, ending the fifth with a strikeout of out Matt Vierling for the third.

Ray wouldn’t finish the sixth. After striking out Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm, he allowed a double to Bryce Harper to end his outing.

Andres Muñoz entered the game and walked Castellanos but then coaxed a weak ground ball back to the mound from J.T. Realmuto to end the inning.

Things got tense in the ninth inning when Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Segura that cut the lead to 5-4 with one out. But the veteran reliever came back to retire Hoskins and Camargo to end the game.

