Zach Vincej's three-run triple put the Mariners ahead for good.

Mariners (SS) 4, A’s (SS) 1 at HoHoKam Park

Notable

The Mariners broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth against A’s reliever Ryan Buchter. Seattle loaded the bases with one out on pinch-hit singles from Joe DeCarlo and Anthony Jimenez and a walk from Michael Marjama. Zach Vincej cleared the bases with a triple to center field to score the go-ahead run and a few insurance runs.

Art Warren got the save, working around a lead-off walk by getting a one-out double play to end the game. Four Seattle pitchers — starter Casey Lawrence, Shawn Armstrong, Anthony Misiewicz and Warren — combined to hold Oakland to two hits.

Marjama and Taylor Motter each had doubles in the game.

On Tap

The Mariners will be back at Peoria Stadium on Sunday afternoon to host the Cleveland Indians. Right-hander Rob Whalen will get the start for Seattle while right-handers Juan Nicasio, Edwin Diaz, Mike Morin and Ryan Good are also scheduled to pitch. Cleveland will start right-hander Mike Clevinger. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and broadcast live on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

Video highlights

None

Boxscore

03.17.18-Box-Score-(at-OAK) by Ryan Divish on Scribd