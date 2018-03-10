Mike Ford's two-run double tied the game and Michael Marjama's three-run, inside-the-park homer gave the Mariners the lead for good.

Mariners 5, Reds 2 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

Mariners starter Ariel Miranda pitched three innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Dee Gordon continues to impress in centerfield and look like an experienced outfielder. He kept Miranda from giving up a run in the third inning with a laserbeam throw from centerfield to catcher Tuffy Gosewisch to nail baserunner Mason Williams, who was tagging up on the flyball, at home to end the inning.

Mike Ford had a pair of doubles in the game, including a two-run double into the right field corner in the sixth inning that tied the game at 2-2.

Four Mariners relievers — Marc Rzepczynski, Dan Altavilla, combined to hold the Reds scoreless over six of work.

Dee-fense!

Player of the game

With Nelson Cruz feeling ill, Michael Marjama After striking out in his first two at-bats, Michael Marjama delivered a rare occurrence in Cactus League game or even the regular season. With a pair of runners on and the score just tied at 2-2, Marjama blasted a pitch from Wily Peralta to deep right field. The ball took an odd carom off the wall just out of the reach of rightfielder Phillip Ervin, who tried to make the leaping grab. The ball then bounced and rolled well away from centerfielder Mason Williams, who had sprinted over to make sure that very did thing didn’t happen. Both runners on base easily scored. It would’ve been an easy standup triple, but third base coach Scott Brosius didn’t hesitate and waved Marjama to keep going with the Williams just grabbing the ball in deep center. Marjama never slowed around third and dove head first into home for a three-run, inside-the-park homer.

Touch 'em all as fast as you can, @MMarjama.

Quotable

“He’s really fun to watch. Obviously he’s been comfortable with his jumps (on fly balls). And what we’ve seen out of the arm the last few days has been awesome. He brings a lot of excitement. He teammates feed off it. The energy he brings every day is great.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais on Dee Gordon.

On Tap

The Mariners will play the Reds for the second straight day, but Sunday’s game will be in the afternoon sun at Peoria Stadium. Right-hander Mike Leake will get the start against his former team. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers David Phelps, Mike Morin, Casey Lawrence, Chasen Bradford and Shawn Armstrong. The Reds will start left-hander Brandon Finnegan. The game will be televised by Root Sports and broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com.

