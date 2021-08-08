NEW YORK — The Mariners stopped their slide.

Now can they make up for what was lost when they return to the field Tuesday at T-Mobile Park?

Seattle avoided being swept in all four games at Yankee Stadium, mustering just enough offense and getting brilliant relief pitching and error-free – the key to their season’s success – to pick up a 2-0 win Sunday over the Yankees.

The win ended a four-game losing streak and a road trip where the Mariners went 4-6.

Seattle finally snapped a streak of 14 consecutive innings without scoring a run in the eighth inning.

The Yankees called on one-time Mariner Lucas Luetge to start the inning. It looked like he would pick up a quick out when Abraham Toro hit a routine ground ball to third base. However Rougned Odor misplayed it for an error. Mitch Haniger followed with a walk to put the go-ahead run in scoring position.

Seattle broke the run-less drought when Kyle Seager lofted a fly ball into the right field corner. With the wind pushing it toward the foul line, right fielder Aaron Judge couldn’t quite run it down. The ball bounced off the warning track and into the stands, which was a bit of a bad break for Seattle, since only Toro was allowed to score and Haniger was forced to go back second.

The inning got a little heated when Jarred Kelenic was run up for a called strike three on a fastball that was up and out of the zone. Having already shared his thoughts with plate umpire Lance Barrett in a previous at-bat, Kelenic had more to say as he exited the batter’s box.

Barrett barked back at Kelenic and the rookie clapped back, which earned him an ejection. Manager Scott Servais, who was late in keeping Kelenic from getting tossed, came on the field to give Barrett his thoughts on his performance. He was also ejected after about 45 seconds into his tirade.

Cal Raleigh, who was following Kelenic in the batting order, watched the ordeal with a bemused look on his face. After the 10-minuteish delay, the rookie catcher shrugged off a pair of fouled-off cutters and yanked an 0-2 curveball into left field. Haniger easily scored on the play and it appeared that Seager had beaten a terrific throw home from Joey Gallo as Barrett called him safe on the close play. However, a replay review overturned the call on the field. Seager was out and the Mariners lead went from 3-0 to 2-0.

Seattle got solid if not lengthy start from lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who displayed renewed life on his fastball and cutter, but not quite the command he would prefer.

Kikuchi pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He needed 97 pitches to get through his outing, throwing only 57 strikes. Though the Mariners would contend he threw at least five or six more strikes that weren’t called based on the evolving strike zone of Barrett.

The Mariners bullpen, which has been through its share of innings pitched with varying results on this road trip, kept the Yankees scoreless. After right-hander Casey Sadler allowed the first two hitters to reach base in the sixth and then got an out, Servais turned to Paul Sewald. The man of many sliders struck out Brett Gardner and D.J. LeMahieu to end the sixth. He worked a 1-2-3 seventh with strikeouts of Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo.

Drew Steckenrider pitched the final two innings to secure the shutout and get the save. He froze Judge with a curveball for a called strike three with Gardner on second base to end the game.

BOX SCORE