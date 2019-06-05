It wasn’t a cramp or a muscle pull that Braden Bishop was feeling when he was forced out of Tuesday night’s game. No, the young outfielder was feeling the effects of a much more serious injury that he sustained a few days prior.

After meeting with doctors again on Wednesday morning and undergoing more tests, Bishop was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lacerated spleen.

It’s not a common injury for a baseball player. It occurred when Bishop was hit by a 97-mph fastball in the rib cage while playing with Class AAA Tacoma on Friday in El Paso. He finished the game, but the pitch had lingering effects.

Bishop underwent some tests for internal injuries after being removed from the game with what he thought was cramping in his upper trapezius area. The early tests were inconclusive and was scheduled for further tests.

To take his place on the roster, the Mariners signed outfielder Mac Williamson to a minor league contract on Wednesday and then selected the contract and added him to the 40-man roster. Williamson arrived at T-Mobile Park and worked out pregame with the Mariners.

Williamson, 28, had recently declined a minor league assignment from the San Francisco Giants on June 1. He started the season at Class AAA Sacramento where he hit .378 (31 for 82) with four doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBI in 23 games. In seven games with the Giants, he hit .118 (6 for 51) with a double, a homer and seven RBIs in 15 games. He’s spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues, posting a career .207 batting average with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 homers and 40 RBIs in 135 games.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mariners made the expected move of activating hard-throwing right-hander Gerson Bautista from the 60-day disabled list and optioning right-hander Andrew Moore to Class AA Arkansas.

Bautista, 24, suffered a right pectoral strain that interrupted a solid spring training. He pitched a total of eight games on a rehab assignment, posting a 4.50 ERA in three appearances with High A Modesto and a 2.57 ERA in five appearances with Tacoma.

Moore made a spot start on Tuesday night in place of lefty Yusei Kikuchi. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs. He was claimed off waivers from the Giants on May 17. The Mariners originally selected Moore in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Oregon State. He made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2017 and was later traded to Tampa in a deal that brought back outfielder Denard Span and reliever Alex Colome.

Also …

Right-hander Hunter Strickland (lat strain) will throw a live batting practice session on Sunday with Class AAA Tacoma and then head out on a rehab assignment.

Infielders Dee Gordon (right wrist bone bruise), Ryon Healy (lower back inflammation) and J.P. Crawford (left ankle sprain) all worked out heavily pregame on Wednesday. The Mariners expect all three to head out on rehab assignments this weekend and join the team later on the upcoming road trip.

The Mariners switched up their starting outfield alignment, moving Mallex Smith to left field, Mitch Haniger to center and Domingo Santana to right field. With Smith and Santana’s defensive woes, the hope is that this alignment results in more consistent defense.