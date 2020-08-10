The Mariners made a handful of roster moves before Monday’s opening game of their eight-game road trip. But they weren’t moves that fans might have been hoping or expecting to happen.

A beat-up and inexperienced bullpen took a hit when veteran right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain.

He had appeared in five games this season, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He recorded a save Aug. 5 — the last time he pitched. He was working back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Mariners recalled right-hander Bryan Shaw, a another veteran reliever, from the alternate training site to take Edwards’ spot on the active roster.

Shaw, 32, was recently optioned to Tacoma after struggling in four appearances with the Mariners, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing 10 earned runs (27.00 ERA) on 10 hits with four walks and a hit batter. Of the 92 pitches he threw this season for Seattle, he had a total of five swings and misses.

Seattle signed Shaw just before opening day as a free agent after the Rockies released him with one year remaining on his three-year, $27 million contract. Colorado is paying for the prorated portion of Shaw’s $9 million salary ($3.3 million) along with a $2 million buyout for the 2021 season. The Mariners had to pay him only the prorated league minimum to put him on the roster.

The Mariners also added a reliever to their 60-player pool, claiming right-hander Brady Lail off waivers from the White Sox and placing him on the 40-man roster. To make room for Lail, infielder Patrick Wisdom was designated for assignment.

Lail, who turned 27 yesterday, had two MLB appearances, pitching a total of four innings and allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Wisdom, 28, has not appeared in a MLB game this season and has been at the alternate training site.