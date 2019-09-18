PITTSBURGH — No rookie has any business hitting that pitch that way that hard.

But the Mariners’ Kyle Lewis says he’s always had natural opposite-field power, and he showed it off once again Wednesday night.

With an inside-out swing, Lewis hit a 91-mph inside sinker 383 feet over PNC Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right field, his fifth home run in his eighth major-league game.

The ball rocketed off Lewis’ bat at 102.1 mph, and all 10 of his major-league hits have registered off his barrel at at least 100 mph.

Lewis had 11 home runs in 122 games for Class AA Arkansas this season.

Lewis, 24, the Mariners’ 2016 first-round pick, had a miserable night at the plate on Tuesday, going 0 for 5 with four strikeouts.

Advertising

How would he respond?

In his first at-bat of the Mariners’ 4-1 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday, Lewis hit a hard line drive to center field — caught for an out.

In his second at-bat against Pittsburgh starter Dario Agrazal, Lewis got ahead in the count, 2-0. He swung through a sinker on the next pitch, making the count 2-1. He didn’t miss the next one.

Of his five home runs, three have either gone to center field, right-center or right center (all at T-Mobile Park). The other two went over left-center wall.

“That’s who he is,” manager Scott Servais said Tuesday, when asked about Lewis’ opposite-field approach. “He does have that kind of power. He’s kind of built that way. He stays inside the ball. He doesn’t get around and hook a lot of balls, which is good.

“Those guys usually end up driving in a lot of runs in their career. We had another guy around here by the name of Edgar Martinez who was pretty good at doing that. You become really valuable in the middle of the lineup when you can hit the ball all over the field — you are going to drive in a lot of runs, and I think Kyle’s going to do that.”

Tom Murphy followed Lewis with a 420-foot homer to straightaway center field Wednesday off Agrazal, giving the Mariners a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was Murphy’s 18th of the season.

Advertising

Dylan Moore drove in the Mariners’ first two runs with a line-drive double to left field, scoring Kyle Seager and Murphy.

Dunn settles in (sort of)

Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn was better in his second “open” for the Mariners on Wednesday night.

His nerves, it seemed, haven’t fully settled down yet.

The 23-year-old right-hander managed to throw two scoreless innings against the Pirates, but he did walk three more batters in those two innings.

In his first two major-league appearances, Dunn has recorded as many outs (eight) as walks issued.

Control was not a concern for Dunn during his breakthrough season at Class AA Arkansas, where he had a 158-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 131.2 innings pitched.

He threw 36 pitches Wednesday night, 19 for strikes, with only one hit allowed.

He also recorded his first major-league strikeout — against Agrazal, the Pirates’ starting pitcher, for Dunn’s final out of the night.

Tommy Milone followed as Seattle’s “bulk” pitcher. He allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings to earn the victory.

In the bottom of the ninth, Braden Bishop made a terrific running catch as he crashed into the wall in deep center field, likely saving a couple runs. Matt Magill earned his fifth save.