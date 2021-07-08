If Logan Gilbert was nervous about facing the Yankees and their collection of massive sluggers, he didn’t show it.

If Gilbert was apprehensive about giving up the hard contact and homers that his teammates endured in the previous two games of the series, he didn’t pitch like it.

And if the 24-year-old was even slightly proud of himself as he walked off the mound of T-Mobile Park following the third out of the seventh inning to a building standing ovation from most of the crowd of 17,524, including more than a few Yankees fans, you wouldn’t have known it.

Then again, given his laconic nature and stoic demeanor, Gilbert could be pitching to the ghost of Babe Ruth while standing on a mound surrounded by fire and cobras with a tornado bearing down on him from center field, and he’d probably look the same as he did throughout Thursday afternoon when he produced the best outing of his young big league career.

The rookie right-hander saved Seattle from being swept in the series with the Yankees, delivering a brilliant and dominant performance, leading the Mariners to a decisive 4-0 victory. Gilbert tossed seven shutout innings, allowing one hit with no walks, a hit batter and a career-high eight strikeouts while retiring the last 18 batters he faced in order to improve to 4-3 on the season and lower his ERA to 3.51.

With the Yankees rolling out a lineup of eight right-handed hitters, which sort of limited the use of his vastly improved changeup, Gilbert turned to his four-seam fastball. He threw it early. He threw it often. He threw it all quadrants of the strike zone.

Per MLB Statcast, Gilbert threw his four-seam fastball in 65 of his 103 pitches. It averaged 95.6 mph and he hit 98.6 mph twice. Of those 65 fastballs, he had seven swings and misses and nine called strikes. The Yankees fouled it off 19 times and put it in play 11 times.

Perhaps most important, he established the inside part of the plate to those Yankees hitters. He wasn’t afraid to throw inside and make hitters move their feet. When he hit Luke Voit on his right hand with a 96-mph fastball, it created traffic on the bases, but it also left Yankees hitters aware that Gilbert wasn’t intimidated by their size or power. Voit looked uncomfortable in his next two at-bats, striking out and flying out weakly to right.

And because Gilbert was willing to throw the fastball inside, it made his biting slider that much more effective. He threw 32 sliders, generated 11 swings and misses and two called strikes. Hitters fouled it off five times and put just three balls in play.

After seeing Justus Sheffield and Yusei Kikuchi get lit up in the first few innings, Gilbert set an early tone with a 1-2-3 first inning that required all of nine pitches.

The Mariners provided him with a little run support early and a little late all via the home run.

Kyle Seager smashed a solo blast to center off Yankee starter Jordan Montgomery in the first inning, and Dylan Moore added a two-out, two-run homer in the second. Mitch Haniger provided a little cushion with a solo homer in the eighth inning.

BOX SCORE