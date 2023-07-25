MINNEAPOLIS — Cade Marlowe’s decision was made long before he registered his first major-league hit.

That moment came Monday at Target Field. Facing Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, Marlowe fell behind 0-2 on a pair of split-finger fastballs. He wouldn’t make it three in a row, laying off another splitter that was thrown low for him to chase. Maeda came back with a 1-2 slider that Marlowe sent up the middle on a crisp ground ball.

So what he’s going to do with the baseball?

“I’m going to give it to my dad,” he quietly said.

His family was back home in Georgia watching on TV. He called them immediately after the game.

“They were excited,” he said. “I got a ton of texts, but the best part was definitely calling my family. They were all watching.”

After getting his first hit, Marlowe promptly swiped second base to pick up his first career stolen base.

Advertising

“I was trying to get into scoring position,” he said.

Called up when Jarred Kelenic went on the injured list with a broken foot Thursday, Marlowe started in left field that day and went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout. He appeared as a replacement in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and was hitless in his first five plate appearances. But he wasn’t obsessing about tallying his first hit.

“I’m just here to try to help the team win by getting on base and trying to score some runs,” he said.

Mariners minor-leaguers earn honors

Four players from Mariners minor-league affiliates took home honors for the performances last week (July 17-23).

Right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock was named Texas League pitcher of the week.

In a start Friday, Hancock pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts against the Springfield Cardinals. He retired the first 10 hitters before allowing a single and then retired the final 11 batters he faced.

A first-round pick (No. 6 overall) in 2020, Hancock is rated as the Mariners’ No. 4 prospect and now the top pitching prospect. In 18 starts this season, he’s posted an 11-3 record with a 4.50 earned-run average. In 86 innings, he’s struck out 95 and walked 35.

Advertising

Modesto infielder Josh Hood was named California League player of the week. In six games with the Nuts, Hood posted a .522/.577/.783 slash line in 26 plate appearance. Of his 12 hits, 10 were singles and two were homers. He had seven RBI, a walk, two strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

Rated as the team’s No. 27 prospect, Hood was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of North Carolina State.

Playing in the triple-digit heat in Arizona, outfielder Lazaro Montes earned the Arizona Complex League player of the week. In five games, Montes posted a .353/.476/1.000 slash line in 21 plate appearances. Of his six hits, two were doubles and three were home runs. He drove in 10, worked four walks and struck out six times.

Montes, 18, stands 6 feet, 7 inches and weighs close to 240 pounds. When the Mariners signed him as a 16-year-old out of Cuba, he was 6-3, 210. He’s rated as the No. 11 prospect in the organization. In 30 games this season, Montes has a .264/.449/.517 slash line with seven doubles, five homers, 24 RBI, 28 walks and 33 strikeouts in 118 plate appearances.

Down in the Dominican Republic, right-handed pitcher Jeter Martinez was named the Dominican Summer League pitcher of the week for his efforts in a combined no-hitter. Martinez started the game, tossing six innings, issuing one walk and hitting one batter while striking out eight.

Martinez, 17, was signed out of Mexico at age 16. He has made six starts and one relief appearance this season, posting a 1-2 record with a 1.08 ERA. In 33 1/3 innings, he’s allowed four runs on nine hits with 14 walks and 44 strikeouts. He’s listed as the Mariners’ No. 30 prospect.