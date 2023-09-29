Five days earlier, after another miserable start in Texas, Bryan Woo walked off the mound at Globe Life Field with his head down, his shoulders slumped, his frustration visible for all to see.

Juxtapose that with the reception he got Friday evening back home at T-Mobile Park: the sold-out crowd rising to its feet, rally towels twirling, decibels rising.

The 23-year-old rookie received a standing ovation in the fourth inning after his scoreless start helped keep alive the Mariners’ playoff chances for another day.

Facing a Rangers lineup that had lit him up twice this summer, Woo pitched 3-2/3 shutout inning to help the Mariners build an early 8-0 lead on Friday night.

Woo was 0-2 with a 20.25 ERA in two previous starts against the Rangers, both coming in Texas. On Sunday, he was hit around for six runs in just 3.1 innings as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Mariners.

Just five days later … what a turnaround.

The Mariners have needed so much from their two rookie starters this season — Woo and Bryce Miller — and Woo gave them just about everything they could have reasonably hoped for Friday night.

With all the playoff implications on the line, it was the most important performance of Woo’s season.

“It’ll be a really good experience for him tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said before the game. “We’re not asking him to do too much. Keep us in the game. Give us a chance.”

He did more than that.

Woo struck out the side in the first inning, working around walks to Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia by striking out Nathaniel Lowe on a check-swing strike three to end the inning.

In a scoreless game in the third inning, the Rangers loaded the bases with two outs.

But Woo escaped again when he got Josh Jung to fly out softy to left field to end the inning. Woo released a primal scream into his glove after Jarred Kelenic made the catch for that last out.

“The first couple innings are always the toughest (for a pitcher), to get into your game, get into your secondary pitches,” Servais said pregame. “And maybe (it’s) a little bit harder sometimes for a young pitcher, in this spot for the first time. But it’s nice to be pitching at home in familiar surroundings.”

Ty France and Josh Rojas hit solo home runs off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the bottom of the third inning, and Eugenio Suarez hit a ringing double to score J.P. Crawford to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

That cushion allowed Servais to send Woo, at 73 pitches, back out for the fourth inning. Servais had acknowledged pregame that Woo would be on a short leash in a game the Mariners needed to win.

Woo got Jonah Heim to fly out and Leody Taveras to fly out for the first two outs of the fourth inning.

And that was it for Woo. Servais came out and called on left-hander Tayler Saucedo out of the bullpen, as Woo received the standing ovation from the crowd of 45,274 on his walk back to the dugout.

Woo’s final line: 3.2 innings, two hits, three walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts on 82 pitches.

Saucedo struck out Texas rookie Evan Carter to end the top of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Mariners scored five runs — getting a Rojas RBI single and a grand slam from Crawford.

It was Crawford’s third career grand slam — and second this season. He is batting .688 (11 for 16) with 26 RBI in 17 plate appearances with the bases loaded this season.