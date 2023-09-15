Before Friday’s game, Marco Gonzales was introduced on the field as the Mariners’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, considered MLB’s most distinguished individual recognition.

MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day every Sept. 15 to recognize the Hall of Famer’s legacy as a humanitarian.

“It’s just a huge honor for me,” Gonzales said Friday afternoon. “I feel very humble in that. It’s not about me. It’s about the people that we’ve tried to impact and do things around the community. I feel like we’ve been involved in so much that we just tried to ingrain ourselves in the Seattle area as much as we can. I feel like it’s been our home to us. We’re raising our babies here. We have family here, friends here. And we take pride in what we’ve done.”

Gonzales and his wife, Monica, have been involved in a number of community projects.

They released a limited-edition wine last year to raise money and awareness for multiple system atrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disease. Monica’s mother, Linda Zender, died from MSA in 2021.

Gonzales has also served as a spokesperson for the Refuse To Abuse campaign for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“I’m really, really proud of our efforts,” he said. “And I hope I’ve inspired some of my teammates and people around the area to do the same. Because I think that’s what we’re here for, to use our platforms to make this world a better a better place for all of us to live in.”

The Mariners have had three recipients of the Clemente Award: Edgar Martinez (2004), Jamie Moyer (2003) and Harold Reynolds (1991).

Gonzales said he is making steady progress after having a season-ending procedure last month to relieve nerve tension in his pitching forearm.

“The focus has just been building strength,” he said. “My arm feels good. Just looking forward to a normal offseason and trying to do everything I can to be here to support the team. I feel like I just need to be around these guys. They’re fun to watch and just trying to do my part to be here and support.”

Nuts advance

The Modesto Nuts, the Mariners’ Low-A affiliate, swept the San Jose Giants in their best-of-three Cal League Division Series with a 13-4 victory on Thursday night.

The Nuts (77-55) advance to the Cal League Championship Series, beginning Sunday in Modesto.

Second baseman Michael Arroyo, the Mariners’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, went 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBI on Thursday.

Shortstop Colt Emerson, the Mariners’ first pick in the July draft, was 5 for 10 with four RBI in the series. He had the walkoff hit in the 10th inning of the Nuts’ victory in Game 1.

Note

Catcher Brian O’Keefe was reinstated from the paternity list on Friday and optioned to Class AAA Tacoma. Luis Torrens, promoted when O’Keefe went on the paternity list earlier this week, remains with the Mariners as the backup catcher.