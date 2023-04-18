Robbie Ray spent some 20 minutes out in right field Tuesday afternoon, running a series of sprints between cones and continuing to take baby steps in his return from a Grade 1 flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

“It’s going really well,” Ray said in the Mariners dugout a few minutes later. “The soreness has gone away. I’m pretty encouraged by all the drills and stuff I’ve been doing.”

The veteran left-hander hasn’t thrown a baseball since being placed on the injured list on April 1, but he did have a checkup with trainers on Monday and appears on track in his recovery.

There is no specific timetable for Ray’s return.

He’s schedule to have a follow-up MRI on his elbow later this week. If that comes back clean, he hopes to resume throwing either at the end of this week or early next week.

“I hate putting timelines on things, especially this early in the season, because I want to make sure that I come back 100 percent ready to go,” Ray said. “… I’m definitely encouraging that it’s feeling better.”

Until he can throw, he has been running regularly — explosive running, as he described it — and he resumed lifting weights late last week, mostly focusing on strengthening his shoulders.

“The last thing I want to do is come back from an elbow (strain) and blow out a shoulder,” he said. “So I’m staying on top of my shoulder program — really crushing my shoulders.”

Caballero set for first MLB start

Sure, it helped that Jose Caballero got his major-league debut out of the way a few days ago as a ninth-inning defensive replacement at shortstop.

Still, the nerves hit him as he arrived at T-Mobile Park before his first start for the Mariners on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I can’t explain it,” he said. “I’m pretty excited and ready to go after it. … I’m not going to think about it. I’m just going to go out there and have fun.”

The 26-year-old Caballero was in the lineup batting eighth and starting at shortstop.

It was a regular rest day for J.P. Crawford.

Caballero, listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, grew up in Panama wanting to be the next Derek Jeter. He played for Panama in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017, and the Mariners acquired him in a 2019 deadline deal for pitcher Mike Leake.

Before the Mariners selected him over the weekend, Caballero was off to a nice start for Class AAA Tacoma, hitting .333 with a .550 on-base percentage in 10 games. He had more walks (12) than strikeouts (4), and in 238 career games in the minors he has a .395 OBP.

“He does a really good job,” manager Scott Servais said. “He gives a really competitive at-bat. He can play shortstop, he can play second base, he can play third base. An opportunity to see a young player get a shot in the big leagues is always exciting.

“And the thing with ‘Cabby’ is, he’s played in the WBC, he played in winter ball — he’s been around a little bit. So I’m hoping he’s not maybe as wide-eyed as some kids are the first time they make their debut. But it’s the big leagues. It’s the first time you’re here. He’s been thinking about it his whole life, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Notes

— The Mariners recalled left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo from Tacoma on Tuesday and optioned right-hander Darren McCaughan, RHP, back to Tacoma.

Saucedo, 29, a Tahoma High School product who also pitched for Tacoma Community College, has not allowed a run in 72/3 innings this season for the Rainiers, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

In 33 MLB games with Toronto in 2021 and ’22, Saucedo had a 5.40 earned-run average in 28.1 innings, with 11 walks and 19 strikeouts.

— Three players on the injured list were scheduled to make their first minor-league rehab appearances Tuesday.

Dylan Moore (oblique) was in the lineup for the High-A Everett AquaSox, batting second and playing shortstop against the Vancouver Canadians. He was scheduled to play five innings.

Outfielders Taylor Trammell (hand) and Cade Marlowe (oblique) were in the lineup for the Rainiers to start their six-game homestand against El Paso.