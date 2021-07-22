The Mariners were happy to be back home Thursday afternoon for the start of an important seven-game homestand against the two teams ahead of them in the American League West standings: the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics.

The Mariners’ mood was undoubtedly buoyed by going 3-2 in series at the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies in their first games after the All-Star break.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said he thought the highlight of the trip was Sunday’s 7-4 win over the Angels in Anaheim in the deciding game of the three-game series after the Mariners had been blown out 9-4 the night before.

“That game stood out to me,” Servais said. “It was a hot trip, not as comfortable as it is in Seattle and we came out with really great energy on Sunday. … It didn’t hurt that Logan Gilbert was on the hill and he struck out five of the first six hitters of the game. There are certain points in a road trip or series that stand out, and that would be the one that stood out to me. I thought our effort and energy was awesome.”

Injury updates

Servais had updates on several injured players:

Reliever Casey Sadler (right shoulder) has thrown a couple of rehab outings with Class AAA Tacoma, and is ready to rejoin the Mariners. “It will be a situation in the next day or two that we look to get him active and on our roster,” Servais said.

Starter Justin Dunn (right shoulder) is progressing in his throwing program and the team hopes to have him throwing off a mound during the homestand.

Starter Justus Sheffield (left forearm) is further along in his rehab than Dunn, according to Servais, and will throw off a mound Sunday.

Outfielder Jake Fraley (COVID-19) is feeling much better and is asymptomatic, Servais said. He remains in Southern California “and is tied up there until about (July 26) … It’s been a while since he’s played a game, so we will have to wait and see what kind of shape he is in.”

Outfielder Kyle Lewis (right knee) has yet do to any running or jumping, but he is getting close to getting a bat in his hand, Servais said. Lewis will “start working in the (batting) cage — soft toss and off a tee — in the next couple of days.”

Evan White (hip) had successful hip surgery and will do his rehabbing in Arizona. Reliever Joey Gerber had successful back surgery and will also be rehabbing in Arizona.

Note

Servais, a Wisconsin native, said he was very excited to see the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, noting he won a side bet with shortstop J.P. Crawford.

“We had some fun with that one, and I cashed in on that,” Servais said. “After (the Bucks) being down 2-0 (in the series), J.P. was a little hyped and talking a little trash. But then it flipped on him. It was all good.”