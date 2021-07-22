By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Mariners were happy to be back home Thursday afternoon for the start of an important seven-game homestand against the two teams ahead of them in the American League West standings: the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics.

The Mariners’ mood was undoubtedly buoyed by going 3-2 in series at the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies in their first games after the All-Star break.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said he thought the highlight of the trip was Sunday’s 7-4 win over the Angels in Anaheim in the deciding game of the three-game series after the Mariners had been blown out 9-4 the night before.

“That game stood out to me,” Servais said. “It was a hot trip, not as comfortable as it is in Seattle and we came out with really great energy on Sunday. … It didn’t hurt that Logan Gilbert was on the hill and he struck out five of the first six hitters of the game. There are certain points in a road trip or series that stand out, and that would be the one that stood out to me. I thought our effort and energy was awesome.”

Injury updates

Servais had updates on several injured players:

  • Reliever Casey Sadler (right shoulder) has thrown a couple of rehab outings with Class AAA Tacoma, and is ready to rejoin the Mariners. “It will be a situation in the next day or two that we look to get him active and on our roster,” Servais said.
  • Starter Justin Dunn (right shoulder) is progressing in his throwing program and the team hopes to have him throwing off a mound during the homestand.
  • Starter Justus Sheffield (left forearm) is further along in his rehab than Dunn, according to Servais, and will throw off a mound Sunday.
  • Outfielder Jake Fraley (COVID-19) is feeling much better and is asymptomatic, Servais said. He remains in Southern California “and is tied up there until about (July 26) … It’s been a while since he’s played a game, so we will have to wait and see what kind of shape he is in.”
  • Outfielder Kyle Lewis (right knee) has yet do to any running or jumping, but he is getting close to getting a bat in his hand, Servais said. Lewis will “start working in the (batting) cage — soft toss and off a tee — in the next couple of days.”
  • Evan White (hip) had successful hip surgery and will do his rehabbing in Arizona. Reliever Joey Gerber had successful back surgery and will also be rehabbing in Arizona.

Note

  • Servais, a Wisconsin native, said he was very excited to see the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, noting he won a side bet with shortstop J.P. Crawford.

“We had some fun with that one, and I cashed in on that,” Servais said. “After (the Bucks) being down 2-0 (in the series), J.P. was a little hyped and talking a little trash. But then it flipped on him. It was all good.”

Scott Hanson: shanson@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @shansonseatimes.

Most Read Sports Stories