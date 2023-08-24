The common refrain, which isn’t completely truthful, is that they don’t pay attention to the out-of-town scoreboard or standings. They don’t have time for things that they can’t control. Their focus is on that day’s game and preparing to play it.

For never having time to look at the standings, baseball players always seem to know where their team is at, particularly at this point in the season.

J.P. Crawford doesn’t adhere to baseball cliches.

“We look at them all the time, or at least I do,” he said. “We have a lot at stake right now, and all these games matter. So, if there’s a chance to see the score or something, yeah, I’m going to look.”

After posting a 33-14 record since July 1 — the best record over that span in the American League — Crawford and the Mariners are starting to look at the standings in a different way. Instead of focusing on earning a wild-card spot for a second straight season, they can look at the very real possibility of winning the American League West for the first time since 2001.

With their 6-3 win over the White Sox on Tuesday, the Mariners improved to 71-55 and moved within one game of the division-leading Rangers. It was an unexpected position considering they were 38-42 and 10 games back on June 30.

Advertising

The last time the Mariners played themselves within one game of the division lead this late in the season was almost 16 years ago to the day.

On Aug. 23, 2007, at the old Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, the Mariners, led by a three-hit, three-RBI game from Ichiro, a two-run homer from designated hitter Jose Vidro and the starting pitching of Jeff Weaver, defeated the Rangers 9-4 in the opener of a four-game series. They improved to 72-53 and moved within a game of the division-leading Angels. That Mariners team stayed a game back for the next two days.

They would never get that close again that season.

The Mariners returned home for a pivotal three-game series vs. the Angels, starting on Aug. 27. Then-Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels declared it “Mariners Monday” and implored fans to show up for the series. The Mariners marketed the series as “Lolla-Blue-Za.” The three games featured crowds of more than 44,000 fans and just lots of blues and boos.

The Mariners were swept and fell five games back. Five consecutive losses turned into a nine-game losing streak and a stretch of 15 losses in 18 games, putting them 9.5 games back.

The 2023 Mariners are vastly more equipped with talent, depth and guile to avoid such a collapse. Their pitching staff is significantly better in almost every aspect. The 2007 team played above expectations to get to that point; the 2023 Mariners finally started playing to expectations to get there. It’s a big difference.

Advertising

When Jay Buhner’s infamous and expletive-laden comment from 1995 about forgetting the wild card and wining the division was mentioned to Crawford, he smirked. He knew and understood.

“Yep, that was the goal at the beginning of the season,” he said. “You want to win your division and then go for the World Series. We’ve put ourselves in a good spot. If we just keep playing the way we are and everyone have each other’s backs, we’re still going be in a good spot.”

With their loss Wednesday, the Mariners fell to 1.5 games behind Texas, which was off. The Rangers’ bullpen gave back an early lead in Minneapolis in a 7-5 loss Thursday, as Seattle and Houston moved within one game of the division lead.

The Mariners open a six-game homestand on Friday night, starting with a pesky Royals team that gave them troubles in Kansas City. It’s followed by a three-game series vs. the worst team in baseball, the Oakland A’s.

The chase for the AL West title:

Rangers: 72-55 (42-24 home/30-31 road)

Games remaining: 35 (15 home/20 road)

Record vs. Houston: 4-6

Record vs. Seattle: 5-1

Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 23 (3 at Twins, 3 vs. Twins, 3 vs. Astros, 4 at Blue Jays, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 vs. Mariners, 4 at Mariners)

Advertising

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 12 (3 at Mets, 3 vs. A’s, 3 at Guardians, 3 at Angels)

Mariners: 71-56 (34-28 home/37-28 road)

Games remaining: 35 (19 home/16 road)

Record vs. Texas: 1-5

Record vs. Houston: 8-2

Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 20 (3 at Reds, 4 at Rays, 3 vs. Dodgers, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Rangers)

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 15 (3 vs. Royals, 3 vs. A’s, 3 at Mets, 3 at A’s, 3 vs. Angels)

Astros: 72-57 (35-31 home /37-26 road)

Games remaining: 33 (15 home/18 road)

Record vs. Texas: 6-4

Record vs. Seattle: 2-8

Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 15 (3 at Red Sox, 3 at Rangers, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Mariners, 3 at D’backs)

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 18 (3 at Tigers, 3 vs. Yankees, 3 vs. Padres, 3 vs. A’s, 3 at Royals, 3 vs. Royals)

Outlook: The Mariners’ next nine games come against the Royals, A’s and Mets, but of their final 26 games, 20 will be against teams with the winning records. The Astros have the easiest schedule the rest of the way.

Sponsored

The Mariners’ final 10 games of the season will feature a three-game series in Texas followed by a final homestand with a three-game series vs. the Astros and four-game series vs. the Rangers. Can you imagine what those games will be like if the three teams stay within a couple of games of each other for the division title?

The Mariners hold the tiebreaker over the Astros by virtue of winning the season series. They will have to do some work to win the season series with Rangers.

In the American League wild card race: For the Astros and Mariners, earning a wild-card spot would be an acceptable consolation prize. The Mariners have the second wild-card spot by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over the Astros. The Orioles hold a two-game lead over the Rays in the AL East with the runner up likely to get the first wild-card spot. Tampa holds a six-game lead over Seattle and Houston for the wild card.

Toronto trails the third spot by 1.5 games while the Red Sox are 3.5 games back. Tampa and Boston have brutal schedules remaining while the Blue Jays have it much easier.

Here’s a look at the rest of the race:

Orioles: 79-48 (38-24 home/41-24 road)

Games remaining: 35 (19 home/16 road)

Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 17 (3 at D-backs, 3 at Red Sox, 4 vs. Rays, 3 at Astros, 4 vs. Red Sox)

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 18 (3 vs. Rockies, 3 vs. White Sox, 3 at Angels, 3 vs. Cardinals, 4 at Guardians, 2 vs. Nationals)

Advertising

Rays: 78-51 (43-22 home/35-29 road)

Games remaining: 33 (16 home/17 road)

Remaining games vs. teams over .500: 24 (2 at Marlins, 3 vs. Red Sox, 4 vs. Mariners, 3 at Twins, 4 at Orioles, 3 vs. Blue Jays, 2 at Red Sox, 3 at Blue Jays)

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 9 (3 vs. Yankees, 3 at Guardians, 3 vs. Angels)

Blue Jays: 70-58 (32-27 home /38-31 road)

Games remaining: 34 (22 home/12 road)

Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 13 (4 vs. Rangers, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Rays)

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 21 (3 vs. Guardians, 3 vs. Nationals, 3 at Rockies, 3 at A’s, 3 vs. Royals, 3 at Yankees, 3 vs. Yankees)

Red Sox: 68-60 (35-28 home/33-32 road)

Games remaining: 34 (18 home/16 road)

Remaining games vs. teams above .500: 24 (3 vs. Dodgers, 3 vs. Astros, 3 at Rays, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 at Blue Jays, 3 at Rangers, 2 vs. Rays, 4 at Orioles)

Remaining games vs. teams under .500: 10 (3 at Royals, 4 vs. Yankees, 3 vs. White Sox).