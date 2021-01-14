With the lack of a FanFest celebration — due to the spread of COVID-19 — the Mariners announced Thursday the creation of a “Virtual Baseball Bash,” which the team said will give “fans unprecedented insider access to players and front office executives with a Virtual Baseball Bash, a series of online events and activities across all team digital platforms.”

Those platforms include:

“Since we aren’t able to welcome 20,000 fans to T-Mobile Park this month for FanFest, we’re bringing Mariners baseball directly to the fans,” said Kevin Martinez, Mariners senior vice president of marketing and communications. “The Virtual Baseball Bash lets us connect in meaningful ways with fans all across the Northwest to give them an unprecedented opportunity to virtually interact with our players. Until we can all get together again for FanFest in real life, the Virtual Baseball Bash is a great way to get primed for the 2021 season.”

During the baseball bash, there will be more than 60 online events over the last two weeks of January involving 60 current and former Mariners players, coaches, front office executives and broadcasters. Most of the scheduled events will be open to all fans, but the news release mentioned there will also be exclusive opportunities for season ticket holders.

There will be events where fans can interact and ask questions to manager Scott Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto, Kyle Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove award winners J.P. Crawford and Evan White, veterans Marco Gonzales and Kyle Seager, and top prospects Logan Gilbert, Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez.

Because it is the 20th anniversary of the record-setting 116-win season in 2001, there will be multiple round-tables with members of that team.

With so many events, the Mariners are sending out daily updates with details about virtual events to Mariners Mail subscribers with instructions on how to stream or participate. To subscribe to Mariners Mail and receive the daily lineup, fans can go to Mariners.com/Mail to sign up. There will also be schedule information available at Mariners.com/BaseballBash.

Virtual Baseball Bash Daily Lineup

Live Media Sessions – Fans will have a seat in the virtual interview room to hear members of the local media discuss the 2021 season with players, coaches and executives. Sessions will be available on multiple platforms. Two sessions are scheduled for week one:

Tuesday, January 19, 10-11 a.m. – Executive Vice President & General Manager Jerry Dipoto.

– Executive Vice President & General Manager Jerry Dipoto. Thursday, January 21, 10-11 a.m. – Shortstop J.P. Crawford, pitcher Marco Gonzales, third baseman Kyle Seager.

Virtual Clubhouse Chats – Join Mariners broadcasters for moderated discussions with players and executives. Two upcoming chats:

Tuesday, January 19, 1-1:30 p.m . — Pitchers Nick Margevicius and Justus Sheffield.

. — Pitchers Nick Margevicius and Justus Sheffield. Monday, January 25, 2-2:30 p.m. – Outfielder Kyle Lewis and first baseman Evan White.

All virtual Media Sessions and Clubhouse Chats will stream live on the Mariners YouTube Channel, Mariners.com, Twitter Live, Facebook Live and Twitch Live.

Social Media Takeovers — Mariners players will take over the team’s official social media accounts including Instagram, Twitter (@Mariners) and TikTok. Here are a few highlights:

Friday, January 22, 4-4:30 p.m. — Instagram — Outfielder Mitch Haniger will interact with fans while he fires up the grill for dinner.

— Instagram — Outfielder Mitch Haniger will interact with fans while he fires up the grill for dinner. Tuesday, January 26, 4-4:40 p.m . — TikTok – Pitcher Justin Dunn gives a tour of his extensive shoe collection.

. — TikTok – Pitcher Justin Dunn gives a tour of his extensive shoe collection. Friday, January 29, 3-3:30 p.m. — Instagram – Mariners home clubhouse manager Ryan Stiles takes fans on a virtual tour of the Mariners spring training facility in Peoria, AZ.

MLB The Show

Thursday, January 28, 4-4:30 p.m. — Twitch Live – Two Mariners players go head to head in the fan favorite MLB The Show game.

2001 Anniversary Roundtable

Thursday, January 28, 7:00-8:00 p.m. — Mariners YouTube — Rick Rizzs moderates a discussion with some of the stars of the Mariners 2001 team as they reminisce about the American League record setting 116 win season. Guests include Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, Norm Charlton, Tom Lampkin and Aaron Sele.

Inside Corner Happy Hour

Friday, January 29, 4:00-5:00 p.m. — Mariners YouTube – Join Marco Gonzales and Aaron Goldsmith for a Happy Hour edition of the hit show Inside Corner with Gonzo & Goldy.

Kids Day, Saturday, January 30

9-9:30 a.m. — Mariners YouTube – All kids are invited to join the Mariner Moose for a light workout.

— Mariners YouTube – All kids are invited to join the Mariner Moose for a light workout. 11-11:30 a.m. — Mariners YouTube – Kids press conference with outfielder Jake Fraley. Select members of the Mariners Kids Club will have access to a special link to ask the questions, but all fans are welcome to view the fun.

— Mariners YouTube – Kids press conference with outfielder Jake Fraley. Select members of the Mariners Kids Club will have access to a special link to ask the questions, but all fans are welcome to view the fun. 12-1:30 p.m. — Mariners YouTube – Mariners Bingo for all kids 14 and under.

— Mariners YouTube – Mariners Bingo for all kids 14 and under. 3-3:30 p.m. — Mariners YouTube — Kids news conference with Shed Long Jr.

