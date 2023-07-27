PHOENIX — As the Mariners left the sticky-skin, use-extra-deodorant heat and humidity of Minneapolis on Wednesday and arrived in a place a few degrees cooler than the surface of the sun, the Major League Baseball trade market started to pick up steam.

In the hours after the Mariners took a three-game series from the Twins, the Angels, who sit ahead of Seattle in the standings, announced through sources that they wouldn’t be trading Shohei Ohtani, and that they would try to make a run for the postseason by adding to their roster.

About two hours after that news broke, the Angels announced they had acquired starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox.

On Thursday morning, the Brewers traded for veteran designated hitter Carlos Santana.

As for the Mariners, well, they acquired right-hander Trent Thornton from the Blue Jays on Tuesday. But that was more about opportunity to pick up a versatile depth pitcher for the 40-man roster after he was designated for assignment, instead of trying to claim him off waivers.

MLB sources indicated that the Mariners have told teams they might wait until a day before Tuesday’s trade deadline to make any potential moves, waiting to see how the next four games, starting with Friday’s three-game series vs. the Diamondbacks, leave the team in the standings.

Thanks to a 14-8 record in July and recent series wins over the Blue Jays and Twins, Seattle is 52-50. It leaves the Mariners 4.5 games back of the third American League wild-card spot, currently held by the Blue Jays (57-46), with the Red Sox (55-47), Yankees (54-48) and Angels (54-49) ahead of the Mariners.

“Your team’s performance should define what you do,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said on his weekly radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle. “We typically focus on ourselves. And we try to maintain that throughout, but you get into this time of the year, especially around the deadline, and a lot of it does matter where you stand among other teams in the league, and what the likelihood is of being able to jump that train, so to speak.”

You can almost hear Johnny Cash sing: “I hear that train a-comin’, it’s rolling ’round the bend, and they ain’t seen the World Series since I don’t know when.”

Do these next four games offer a defining opinion of who this team truly is moving forward, or what it could be with a little bit of help?

No, the last 102 games have provided that.

But these four games do offer some added positioning in the standings. While being 4.5 games back might not seem like a lot to overcome, it’s riding that train like Casey Jones past the four teams ahead of them that makes it a little more difficult overcome.

While 90 wins might be a little more than necessary to get that third wild-card spot, it’s a nice round number to set as a goal. The Mariners would need to go 38-22 the rest of the way. Remember, this is a team that is now two games over .500 for the first time since May 31 and has never been more than three games over .500 at any point this season.

It doesn’t exactly inspire a go-for-it mentality or even the mindset that drove them to give up four prospects to get Luis Castillo a year ago.

This team hasn’t performed at a level to make management motivated to keep it together or add to it. Of course, the overall inconsistency exhibited is also on management and ownership for putting together a roster clearly lacking in many aspects.

And yet …

“Our pitching is good enough that if we can get on the dance floor for the postseason, we can do some damage,” Dipoto said. “We’re aware of that. We want to put ourselves in a position to do that over the course of the season’s final two months.”

But Dipoto also provided a caveat and an alternative plan.

“Now, that said, we’re always focused on: How do we do the responsible thing, and make sure we’re constantly building our core?” he said. “If we have a chance to do that, through the course of these next six days, we’ll do it. If we have a chance to make ourselves meaningfully better without putting ourselves in a precarious position moving forward, we’ll do it. We’ll try to be responsible in how we address our roster’s needs with what’s available on the market.”

Responsible seems more logical than taking risks in what is a market that features few teams looking to move players, and most teams looking to add players.

“There are not a large number of defined sellers in this market,” Dipoto said. “There are a lot of teams that are trying to thread the needle or flat-out buying, and there are very few teams that are selling or that are populating the market with the types of players that contending teams look for this time of year.”

The thread-the-needle concept of being a buyer and a seller is something that Dipoto has tried to do in past years, specifically with the infamous trade that sent Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to the Astros for Joe Smith and Abraham Toro. It was one in a series of trades that was supposed to make the 2021 Mariners better in the present and future — a result that can be debated.

Dipoto has said often that their only philosophy when it comes to trades or signings is simple: “How do we make the Mariners better?”

It’s a broad statement that allows for interpretation in what or, more specifically, when it makes the Mariners better.

Does trading reliever Paul Sewald at his highest value point, or possibly taking advantage of a seller’s market to trade outfielder Teoscar Hernandez or catcher Tom Murphy — both of whom are free agents after this season — make the Mariners better? It’s an argument Dipoto could make with ease.

It’s the same logic as trading a young pitcher like Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo or even Logan Gilbert for a player or group of players. It might not make the Mariners better now, but it would supposedly make them better in years to come with the knowledge that they are better at finding and developing pitching talent than position players.

But does giving up a solid prospect to acquire an above-average hitter who is gone after the season make the Mariners better? They probably need more than that to make a run.

Beyond the immediate needs, there will be more after the season ends. It’s why Dipoto has usually focused on adding players with control beyond the present season.

“Presently, we have spent almost all of our time focusing on players [who] we feel make more sense for us moving forward,” Dipoto said. “Now, and based on market prices, that could change for us in the next six days or so again, depending on what the return is. We’re not opposed to acquiring any type of player, if they fit, provided it makes sense for the present and future of our organization.”