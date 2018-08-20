Tuivailala underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right achilles tendon last week in San Francisco. Typical recovery time is six to eight months.

After being acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline from the Cardinals to bolster a bullpen in need of middle relievers with power stuff and the ability to pitch multiple innings, Sam Tuivailala’s season ended with what felt like someone kicking him in the back of the leg on a Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

The Mariners gave an updated medical report on Tuivailala, who suffered a right achilles injury on August 8 while chasing a baserunner in a rundown.

Tuivailala underwent surgery to repair a ruptured achilles tendon on Aug. 15 in San Francisco. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Akizuki — the Giants’ team surgeon — performed the procedure. Typical recovery for the injury is six to eight months. Servais said they don’t think Tuivailala will be ready to return until the regular season.

“The Tui injury hurt us,” Servais said. “He was a multiple inning guy in your bullpen.Having not just one guy like that or even two that can go multiple, but if you have three or four that can go multiple innings, you can mix and match and make it work to give guys days off when they need it here or there. It was a big loss. I could’ve really seen him in a bigger role, but he went down.”

The Mariners sent minor league reliever Seth Elledge, who spent the most season at High-A Modesto, posting a 1.17 ERA to St. Louis to complete the deal. The Cardinals sent Elledge to Class AA Springfield where he’s struggled, posting a 5.19 ERA in seven appearances.

Also

*** The Mariners weren’t planning to hit on the field before Monday’s game. But the smokey air made the decision to hit indoors before the game even easier. Servais said team athletic trainers consulted with local doctors in the area about the air quality and the players times spent in it.

“It’s not great,” Servais said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We are going to hit inside. It’s the combination of staying off the field for one day and getting out of that.”

*** Catcher Chris Herrmann avoided the disabled list after taking a foul ball off the inside of his knee on Sunday. The injury forced him out of the game, but Servais said Herrmann could play in an emergency if needed on Tuesday night.

*** Astros all-star outfielder George Springer was a late scratch for the starting lineup on Monday night due to left quad soreness.