Juan Then looked a little unsure of what was happening when manager Scott Servais grabbed him in the dugout on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old pitcher had just made his big-league debut, working a 1-2-3 top of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros and was trying to describe it to Luis Castillo.

Servais looked at Then and put his hand on the young pitcher’s chest.

“I put my hand up on his heart, and I said, ‘It’s beating pretty fast. That’s a good sign,’” Servais said. “It’s a great thrill for a lot of these guys. They’ve been thinking about it their whole lives. Their families have done so much to allow them to get in that position. You know, you want them to enjoy it and realize where they’re at. It was a great debut.”

Castillo, who mentored Then and right-hander Prelander Berrora spring training, cackled in delight at the interaction.

It was a better sign that Then looked comfortable on the mound, using his mid-90s sinker and nasty changeup to get a pair of ground-ball outs.

A day later, his heart was still beating pretty quickly talking about being in the big leagues.

“This is something that I always dreamed about,” Then said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “When I got the call, at first I was excited, but then I also melted down. But I realized, you know, I deserve this. I’ve been working toward this and now that I’m in here, I’m just ecstatic.”

Why does he believe he deserves this?

“I think the biggest step I took was when I realized it was just attacking the zone; throw more strikes and attack in the zone,” he said. “That’s when I realized I deserved this.”

Then’s path to the big leagues started with the Mariners, signing as a non-drafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016.

After a solid professional debut as a starting pitcher in 2017, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.64 earned-run average with 56 strikeouts and 14 walks in 61 1/3 innings. He was named to the DSL All-Star team.

He was good enough that the Yankees asked for him and lefty J.P. Sears in a trade in November of 2017 that brought right-hander Nick Rumbelow to the Mariners.

Then pitched the 2018 season in the Yankees organization, making 11 starts in the Gulf Coast League, posting an 0-3 record with 2.70 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 11 walks in 50 innings.

But he was reacquired from the Yankees early in the 2019 season in exchange for Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations on June 25.

Then was put on the 40-man roster before the canceled 2020 minor-league season to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The missed year of development and elbow issues hampered his development.

He’s also changed his pitching profile. He has turned to a sinking two-seam fastball to complement his plus changeup. Finding consistency with his sweeping slider will make him more effective.

“It’s something I was working on spring training, and I even got notes from Luis Castillo,” he said. “The slider for me wasn’t breaking as much as I wanted it to and Luis Castillo helped me with some details on that and that’s a pitch that’s been working for me.”

Castillo tried to build up Then’s overall confidence. It was why he was so giddy when Then made his debut.”

“He was happy for me,” Then said. “In spring training, he told me just relax and keep working because you deserve to be here.”

Also

J.P. Crawford was scratched from the starting lineup after exiting batting practice with a trainer. Crawford, who has been one of Seattle’s most productive players in the field and at the plate, fouled a ball off the top of his left knee in Sunday’s win over the Astros.

He participated in all the infield work without incident.

Jose Caballero, who was scheduled to start at second base, moved over to shortstop and Kolten Wong, who had to leave Saturday’s game due to a sore left wrist, was inserted into the lineup at second base.