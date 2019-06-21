There is no question that Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla has the arm to be a very good major-league pitcher.

But harnessing the potential has been a problem as the right-hander with a fastball that has reached 98 mph has gone back and forth between the minors and the big leagues the past four seasons.

Commanding his pitches has been an issue, and he will get another chance to prove he can do that as the Mariners called up the 26-year-old from Class AAA Tacoma on Friday and sent pitcher Tayler Scott back to Tacoma.

Scott served as the “opener” in Thursday’s 5-2 win over Baltimore, unable to get through the one inning he was scheduled to pitch. He walked the bases loaded, then was relieved by Wade LeBlanc, who gave up a two-run single, with both runs being charged to Scott.

Scott’s demotion gives Altavilla his third stint this season in the big leagues. Altavilla performed well at Class AA Arkansas, going 3-0 with four saves and a 1.10 earned-run average in 14 games before pitching in three games with Tacoma (1-0, 5.40 ERA).

“He’s been throwing the ball good at the minor-league level and he was certainly rolling along in AA,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais.”The reports have been good and we all know Danny has a really good arm. Commanding his stuff and keeping ahead of the hitters will be the key for him.”

Servais said “it looks like (Altavilla) has cleaned some things up with his delivery, just to be more consistent with his release point and his timing.”

Servais said when young players like Altavilla learn how to become their own coach and work through problems themselves — rather than listening to outside voices — is when they become true big-league players.

“I went through the same process myself (as a player), struggling early and finally getting to the point where you are going to say, ‘screw this, I am going to trust myself,’ and you make your own adjustments along the way,” Servais said. “Voices are everywhere … but ultimately, on the back of your baseball card or on your baseball reference page it doesn’t say who your pitching guru was who your hitting guru was. It is only one person and it’s you.”

Altavilla has pitched in two games this season for the Mariners, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning on two hits and five walks.

In 80 career major-league appearances, he is 4-3 with a 3.59 ERA. He has 85 strikeouts and 41 walks in 80 1/3 innings.

