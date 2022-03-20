PEORIA, Ariz. — Casey Sadler won’t get the chance to extend his streak of scoreless appearances until the 2023 season.

In his Sunday morning media session, Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Sadler, who had been dealing with some arm issues since reporting to camp, wouldn’t be pitching any time soon for the Mariners.

“It’s not great,” Servais said. “I know he’s a had all kinds of doctors look at it. He needs to make a decision. I can’t make an announcement on it, but he’s going to be down for quite some time.”

Sadler later posted a video to Twitter that featured several photos of his family and the song “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor playing in the background. At the end, there was a caption that read: “The streak lives on … 2023.”

He was referring to his club-record streak of 29 straight appearances (27 2/3 innings) without allowing a run last season.

Following the Mariners game vs. the Angels, Servais confirmed that Sadler has been lost for the season.

“He needs to have surgery,” Servais said. “There is a shoulder issue there. I won’t get into all the details on it. He was upset this morning. He was such a big part of our bullpen last year.”

Sadler was an integral piece in the Mariners’ bullpen, which was one of the best in baseball last season. He appeared in 42 games, posting a 0-1 record with a 0.67 ERA, including 10 walks and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He had the lowest ERA of any pitcher in MLB with a minimum of 30 innings pitched.

“He was critical to the success of our bullpen last year,” Servais said. “We put him in what I like to call our pivot role. He typically came in after the starter sometimes when there’s traffic. His ability to spin the breaking ball, command it. He gets ground balls and he strikes them out. That’s the kind of guy you want in that role.”

Notes