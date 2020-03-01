Cubs 7, Mariners 3 at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.

Notable

A lengthy first inning where he loaded the bases with two outs but didn’t allow a run, shortened the outing for Kendall Graveman to just two shutout innings. But a 1-2-3 second inning was a solid way to finish. Of the six outs he recorded, they came by either ground ball or strikeout. Graveman threw 46 pitches in two innings, including 27 in the first. .

“I thought when I got out of the stretch, I got a little quick,” he said. “My location wasn’t as great from the stretch. I thought we did a good job of making an in-game adjustment to limit the damage.”

Things got worse once he left the game. The Mariners bullpen struggled to throw strikes and get outs. Six relievers combined for seven walks. Right-hander Cody Anderson, who entered the game in the fourth inning, gave up four runs on eight hits, including solo homers to Albert Amora and Javy Baez.

Offensively, Daniel Vogelbach and Tim Lopes each had run-scoring hits for Seattle.

Player of the game

Mallex Smith went 2 for 2 with a pair of crisp singles. He’s quietly put together a solid spring in the field and at the plate.

Quotable

“Walks. We didn’t do a very good job today of controlling the zone. Graveman’s stuff was really good early on, but his command was just a little off. It was one of those days. Our pitching has been pretty consistent this spring, but we really struggled with the command.”

On tap

The Mariners return to Peoria Stadium on Monday afternoon to face the Colorado Rockies. Left-hander Justus Sheffield will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are right-handers Erik Swanson, Zach Grotz, Wyatt Mills and Joey Gerber and lefties Wei-Yin Chen and Anthony Misiewicz. Right-hander Jon Gray will start for Colorado. First pitch is set for 12:10 Pacific. The only live broadcast will be on mariners.com. ESPN 710-AM will have it on delay.

Video highlights

MLB Link

Box score

link