SAN DIEGO — The Mariners moved closer to full strength, getting back a pair of key contributors after lengthy stints on the injured list.

Before Tuesday’s series opener at Petco Park, Seattle made a series of roster moves:

Andres Munoz, RHP, reinstated from 15-day injured list.

Dylan Moore, INF/OF, reinstated from 10-day injured list.

Trevor Gott, RHP, placed on 15-day injured list with low back muscle spasm (retroactive to June 5).

Sam Haggerty, INF/OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Munoz has been sidelined since April 9 with a deltoid strain in his right shoulder. After suffering a setback in his recovery and receiving a platelet rich plasma injection, he’s finally back to feeling normal. He made three one-inning appearances for Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment, striking out three batters.

Moore underwent offseason surgery to repair a core muscle and then suffered a strained oblique during spring training. He suffered a setback during a rehab assignment and received a cortisone injection in his groin. He played in 10 rehab games with High-A Everett and Tacoma in his recovery.

Haggerty has played sparingly this season with Jose Caballero taking some of his possible playing time away. He’s also one of the position players with minor league options.

Gott gave up five runs in his most recent outing in Texas.

This story will be updated.